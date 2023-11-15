Black Friday TV deals: Save TONS on today’s best televisions including LG, Amazon and Samsung telly bargains – LIVE
After the best Black Friday TV deals? We're putting in the work to bring you the top telly discounts LIVE as and when we find them
You can always get a bigger and better TV and Black Friday might just be the best chance you’ll have this year. If your current set is beset by screen burn, without the features required of a modern TV, or simply not large enough for your at-home cinema dreams, the best Black Friday TV deals of 2023 might be here to help.
The day itself is still over a week away but there are plenty of Black Friday TV bargains floating around already. And luckily for you, our extensive testing of TVs means we can pick out exactly what the best savings are no matter the model name and number or the TV brand (like Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL) and TV set size in question. Rest assured, only proper deals will be making this page and we’ll be updating it live across the day for you to get the latest discounts as they hit stores.
We’ll also be running live blogs like this throughout the entire Black Friday sales period, so do check back in at a later date for more TV deals. For now, you’ll have to make do with the TV deals active today, November 15th, though do check out our main Black Friday deals page for savings across a wider range of categories including smartphones, air fryers and mattresses.
The best Black Friday TV deals 2023 – LIVE
12:11 | 15 Nov
A RECORD LOW 55in OLED LG C3, soundbar savings plus the chance to win 100K
Fancy a chance at a jackpot? Not only will you get the lowest price we’ve ever seen the exceptional 55in LG C3 but Currys are also offering you the chance to win between £25 and £100K when you purchase any LG TV.
You’ll also get up to 50% off selected LG soundbars when you buy with this telly – and what a TV it is. It doesn’t get quite as bright and crisp as its LG C3 stablemate, due to its non-evo panel and less powerful processor, but it’s a decent chunk cheaper and has many of the same features including support for 4K@120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Atmos, and runs the same webOS 23 operating system.
That’s the same price as via Amazon and John Lewis, except the former doesn’t offer the potential £100K winnings or any soundbar deals, while the latter only offers soundbar savings. Suffice to say, this is the best deal out there if you want to purchase the LG C3.
11:50 | 15 Nov
Read about all the BEST Black Friday 2023 TV deals on our roundup
Just a reminder, while we’ll be bringing you top Black Friday deals as we find them on this page, you can also find a comprehensive list of the top TV deals floating around on our Black Friday TV deals hub. Things might be updated a little slower over there but there’s a solid list of the best deals we’ve seen so far to peruse.
11:42 | 15 Nov
The 43in Sony Bravia X75WL has NEVER cost less
Added to Sony’s TV roster earlier this year, the Sony Bravia X75WL is a stunning 4K LED telly that is now only £499. On average, we’ve seen it sell for £573 since it launched for £700, meaning these are some mighty savings on a Google TV integrated, mid-ranger that does so much right.
10:36 | 15 Nov
This 55in 4K TV deal is FLAMING HOT
Let’s start the day off with a real Black Friday doozy of a deal. Amazon is currently offering customers the chance to get its huge 55in Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for just £150. Previously, it was retailing for £450 making this a ridiculous price and by far the best discount we’ve seen in Black Friday so far.
There is a catch however: there are only a limited number of customers who will be able to secure it. Amazon is making the deal “invite only” for Prime Members to enter what is effectively a ballot to win the opportunity to buy the TV at this absurdly low price.
We weren’t completely bowled over by the 4-Series’ HDR performance either, nor how slow its Fire TV OS was at times while testing it ahead of our review, but £150 is such a small price to pay for a 55in 4K HDR TV that all flies out the window here. Simply put, this is a MUST for the money – should you be lucky enough to get selected in the Amazon ballot. May the odds be forever in your favour.