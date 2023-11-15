Black Friday TV deals: Save TONS on today’s best televisions including LG, Amazon and Samsung telly bargains – LIVE

You can always get a bigger and better TV and Black Friday might just be the best chance you’ll have this year. If your current set is beset by screen burn, without the features required of a modern TV, or simply not large enough for your at-home cinema dreams, the best Black Friday TV deals of 2023 might be here to help.

The day itself is still over a week away but there are plenty of Black Friday TV bargains floating around already. And luckily for you, our extensive testing of TVs means we can pick out exactly what the best savings are no matter the model name and number or the TV brand (like Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL) and TV set size in question. Rest assured, only proper deals will be making this page and we’ll be updating it live across the day for you to get the latest discounts as they hit stores.

We’ll also be running live blogs like this throughout the entire Black Friday sales period, so do check back in at a later date for more TV deals. For now, you’ll have to make do with the TV deals active today, November 15th, though do check out our main Black Friday deals page for savings across a wider range of categories including smartphones, air fryers and mattresses.