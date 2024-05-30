Freely hands-on: Our first look at the UK’s newest free TV service

Millions of people rely on Freeview and Freesat to deliver free TV content in the UK so it’s a big deal when their owner, Everyone TV, launches a new service.

The company’s latest brainchild is Freely, a platform that enables you to stream live and on-demand content for free over the internet. There’s no need for a satellite dish, aerial or set-top box; as long as you have a TV with Freely built-in, a TV licence and an internet connection you’re good to go.

Hisense was the first TV brand to jump on board, signing a deal to incorporate Freely into its 4K tellies for the next five years. Manufacturer Vestel, which makes TV panels for several brands including Bush, JVC and Toshiba, quickly followed suit, while several other TV companies I’ve spoken to have expressed an interest in what Freely offers.

And for good reason. Around 4m UK households access TV content solely over the internet, a number that’s growing rapidly. I got a glimpse at Freely in action in February but have since had the opportunity to get hands-on with it at an event in Soho, London. You can find key details about the service and my initial impressions below.

Freely hands-on: What is it?

Freely is a platform that allows you to access free live and on-demand content all in one place. It’s the result of a collaboration between the UK’s public service broadcasters – the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 – and it operates entirely over your internet connection. Its main purpose is to future-proof smart TVs so that they can provide easy and comprehensive access to free UK TV in an age where internet streaming is fast becoming the norm.

As noted above, you’ll need a smart TV with Freely built-in to use it, along with a TV licence and a stable internet connection. Freely recommends a minimum download speed of 10Mbps but the faster and more stable the connection the better as you’ll be less likely to experience buffering issues.

Freely hands-on: What channels and services are supported?

The channels you can get differ slightly depending on which country of the UK you’re in. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have a decent number to choose from at launch and the intention is that Freely will eventually mirror the lineup found on Freeview Play.

Favourites like BBC One, E4 and ITVBe are present and correct, while CBBC and CBeebies are on hand to keep the little ones entertained. Numerous BBC Radio channels are also available, including local services. You can find a full breakdown of Freely channels here.

It’s worth mentioning that this list is likely to grow in the coming months; Freely told me that it’s very close to bringing UKTV (the broadcaster that owns Dave, W and Alibi) on board. You can also expand the list of channels to include all of the digital terrestrial (DTT) channels available in your region by hooking up your Freely TV to an aerial.

In addition to live channels, Freely supports the major UK TV catch-up services: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and My5. So, if you’ve missed an episode of Doctor Who or First Dates, you can watch them at your leisure on demand. These catch-up services are integrated into Freely, enabling them to be launched from the platform’s electronic programme guide (EPG).

Freely hands-on: Where is it available?

All of the 4K models in Hisense’s 2024 TV range have Freely built-in. This includes its U8N, U7N and U6N Mini LED options alongside the E7N Pro, which uses Full Array Local Dimming, and the quantum dot-powered A7N.

The Chinese manufacturer was the first to market with TVs that support Freely but has been joined by Bush (Argos’ in-house brand), with options from JVC, Toshiba and more to follow.

We’re yet to find out which model numbers from those brands will feature Freely but we expect it to be incorporated into a significant proportion of their lineups.

Freely hands-on: Features and functionality

There are three main components of Freely: the electronic programme guide, the MiniGuide and the Browse page.

The EPG was designed from the ground up for Freely but bears a resemblance to that of Freeview Play. It’s here that you’ll be able to scroll through your list of supported channels, select from the live broadcasts available and plan your evening of TV bingeing.