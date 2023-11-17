Get a FANTASTIC 55in Sony TV deal this Black Friday
This Black Friday, the five-star Sony A95 is a gargantuan £230 cheaper at Appliances Direct, making it £1,769
If you’re searching for a premium TV among this year’s Black Friday deals, then consider a 55in Sony A95K from Appliances Direct. As part of the Black Friday sales, they’ve knocked £230 off the price tag so you can welcome it into your home for just £1,769, rather than the usual £1,999.
This model, a highlight in Sony’s 2022 range, not only received a five-star rating but also a Recommended award in our Sony A95K review. The A95K’s standout feature is its Quantum Dot OLED technology, which enhances image quality with brighter, more precise colours. This is complemented by Sony’s Cognitive XR processor that boosts image processing, delivering clarity and reducing image artefacts. Its 4K HDR capabilities are further enhanced by support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.
Design-wise, the A95K sports a sleek, minimalist look with an almost invisible bezel and a versatile stand. The build quality is premium, with a matte black rear and a grid pattern adding to its aesthetic appeal.
The TV’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology is a game-changer, turning the screen into a speaker. This, coupled with Dolby Atmos support, ensures an immersive audio experience. For gamers, the A95K is an excellent choice, supporting 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM for a responsive gaming experience.
Sony’s expertise in image processing is evident in the A95K’s exceptional HDR performance. The QD-OLED panel delivers high peak luminance and accurate tone mapping across various HDR formats. This TV offers an expansive colour spectrum, thanks to quantum dots and Sony’s Triluminos technology, making it ideal for enjoying visually rich content.
The A95K runs on the user-friendly Google TV platform, offering easy access to a wide array of streaming services and apps. It also supports voice search, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
With Appliances Direct’s current Black Friday deal, the Sony A95K is definitely worth grabbing. Given the A95K has been replaced by the newer A95L, this 2022 model won’t hang around for long… this isn’t just a Black Friday sale from Appliances Direct, it’s a clearance one too. We’ve also go a handy Black Friday TV deals roundup if this deal doesn’t suit you.