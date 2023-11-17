Get a FANTASTIC 55in Sony TV deal this Black Friday

Design-wise, the A95K sports a sleek, minimalist look with an almost invisible bezel and a versatile stand. The build quality is premium, with a matte black rear and a grid pattern adding to its aesthetic appeal.

The TV’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology is a game-changer, turning the screen into a speaker. This, coupled with Dolby Atmos support, ensures an immersive audio experience. For gamers, the A95K is an excellent choice, supporting 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM for a responsive gaming experience.

Sony’s expertise in image processing is evident in the A95K’s exceptional HDR performance. The QD-OLED panel delivers high peak luminance and accurate tone mapping across various HDR formats. This TV offers an expansive colour spectrum, thanks to quantum dots and Sony’s Triluminos technology, making it ideal for enjoying visually rich content.

The A95K runs on the user-friendly Google TV platform, offering easy access to a wide array of streaming services and apps. It also supports voice search, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.