Get the award-winning 55in Sony A80L OLED TV for far less with this dazzling deal

The Sony A80L OLED TV combines punchy performance with a reasonable price – and it’s currently even cheaper at Currys. For a limited time, you can bag the 55in version of the top TV, which happens to be the size we tested in our in-depth review, for just £1,399.

That’s a whopping £200 saving on its most recent price of £1,599 on the site, while it’s £400 cheaper than the £1,999 it cost at launch. Just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because the discount won’t be available for long.