Get the award-winning 55in Sony A80L OLED TV for far less with this dazzling deal
The 55in version of the mid-range Sony A80L, which we gave four stars out of five, is currently £200 cheaper at Currys
The Sony A80L OLED TV combines punchy performance with a reasonable price – and it’s currently even cheaper at Currys. For a limited time, you can bag the 55in version of the top TV, which happens to be the size we tested in our in-depth review, for just £1,399.
That’s a whopping £200 saving on its most recent price of £1,599 on the site, while it’s £400 cheaper than the £1,999 it cost at launch. Just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because the discount won’t be available for long.
Did the Sony A80L get a good review?
- In our full Sony A80L review, we gave the OLED TV four stars out of five.
- We also gave it a coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award, which quite simply means that we’re happy to recommend it to anyone in the market for a new TV.
What’s so good about the Sony A80L?
- We loved the build quality and design when we got our hands on it.
- We found that it delivered superb SDR and HDR images, with silky-smooth motion handling and no artefacts in our tests.
- It was particularly impressive when we watched comparatively dark films such as The Revenant and 1917, while the vibrant The Greatest Showman had plenty of pop.
- The sound quality was similarly excellent, with plenty of rich bass.
Are there any disadvantages to this Sony A80L deal?
- The Sony A80L only has two HDMI 2.1 inputs.
- There’s no HDR10+ support.
How has the Sony A80L’s price changed over time?
- The 55in A80L is currently down to £1,399 from its most recent price of £1,599 at Currys.
- The TV was £1,999 when we first reviewed it.
