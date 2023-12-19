Hisense enhances smart TVs with NOW integration

Hisense TV owners in the UK are finally able to access the NOW streaming service by simply downloading an app.

Launching just in time for the festive season, this software update – which applies to all of the Chinese manufacturer’s 2022 and 2023 TVs – promises existing Hisense TV owners quick and convenient access to NOW’s extensive entertainment library.

NOW, an internet television service launched by Sky back in 2012, offers viewers a range of blockbuster movies, popular TV box sets and live sports without being locked into a long-term contract as with regular Sky packages. This earned the service four-stars in our full review, though we were less impressed with its output being limited to 1080p.

