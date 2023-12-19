Hisense enhances smart TVs with NOW integration
NOW – formally known as NOW TV – has been added to the manufacturer’s streaming service support for existing TVs
Hisense TV owners in the UK are finally able to access the NOW streaming service by simply downloading an app.
Launching just in time for the festive season, this software update – which applies to all of the Chinese manufacturer’s 2022 and 2023 TVs – promises existing Hisense TV owners quick and convenient access to NOW’s extensive entertainment library.
NOW, an internet television service launched by Sky back in 2012, offers viewers a range of blockbuster movies, popular TV box sets and live sports without being locked into a long-term contract as with regular Sky packages. This earned the service four-stars in our full review, though we were less impressed with its output being limited to 1080p.
READ NEXT: The best smart TVs you can buy
While not positioned as a direct replacement for those services, it certainly has the potential to become the go-to option for those with a smart TV and reliable broadband connection.
The service will allow users to stream live and on-demand content from all four of the aforementioned broadcast networks over the internet, removing the need for a satellite dish or TV aerial, and support for more free-to-air channels is set to be announced in due course.
Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, is very excited about this latest development. “We’re delighted to bring NOW to our range of TVs,” he said. “This seamless collaboration signifies our commitment to offering an expansive range of entertainment choices to our customers.
“NOW’s diverse content lineup aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance the viewing experience for all, and comes at a perfect time for viewers to enjoy all of this over the festive period.”
This news follows the announcement that Freely – a new internet TV service by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 – will come pre-installed on Hisense’s upcoming 2024 lineup of smart TVs. With Hisense’s major rival TCL not offering UK TV catch-up services built-in to itsTV lineup, this doubling down of support for UK streaming services seems to be a strategic move by the manufacturer.
We’ve reviewed a couple of Hisense TVs this year in the form of the impressive mini-LED Hisense U8K and mid-range gaming-ready Hisense E7K Pro, both of which earned four-star ratings. Both TVs will be able to stream NOW, too.
All the Hisense TVs receiving this update are listed in the table below, though should you be searching for a new telly, please read our recommendations for the best TVs under £500, the top TVs for gaming or our favourite TVs full stop first.
Compatible Hisense TVs
|Year
|Series
|2023
|UXK
|U8K
|U7K
|U6K
|E7K PRO
|A7K
|E7K
|A6K
|A5K
|A4K
|PX2-PRO
|PL1
|2022
|A9H
|A85H
|U8H
|U7H
|E7H
|A4E
|L5H
|L9H