I write about TVs for a living, here’s my guide to buying one during deals events
Deals events are a great time to buy a TV, but only if you know what to look for. I, as a TV expert, reveal everything you need to know
Many of the best TVs hit record-low prices during deals events like Black Friday and Prime Day, but it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer volume of offers.
Misleading pricing, confusing model numbers and different extras being thrown in by competing retailers turn the TV deals landscape a bit of a minefield. Fortunately, I’ve been covering TVs for Expert Reviews for long enough to separate the banging bargains from the dud deals.
Below, I’ve outlined the key things to consider before buying a TV and selected what I deem to be the most attractive discounts available in Amazon’s spring sale. The retail giant’s current deals event got underway on Wednesday 20 March, and runs until Monday 25 March.
TV deals buying guide: Things to consider
With numerous manufacturers producing TVs at a huge range of price points, you’re spoilt for choice when shopping for a new television. Working out which TV is right for you isn’t straightforward, however, as various factors contribute to your telly-watching experience.
I’ve outlined what I deem to be the most important of those factors below and provided a brief explanation of how they impact your buying decision.
Screen size
This one is pretty obvious but you’ll want to pick a TV that’s an appropriate size for the room you’re planning on positioning it in. While you need to consider the size of the living space, you also need to think about how far you’ll be sitting from the screen. Our What size TV should I buy article provides an in-depth guide to picking an option that meets your needs.
Generally speaking, 32in and 43in models are intended for use as second televisions in rooms where you don’t do your primary viewing such as kitchens and bedrooms. Most people will find a 50in or 55in model is sufficient for their living room, although those looking to recreate a cinema experience will want to consider 65in options and above.
Resolution
Unless you’re after a small TV for the sole purpose of watching live broadcasts, I urge you to buy a 4K TV that supports HDR (High Dynamic Range). The step up in detail from Full HD (1080p) to 4K is noticeable and there’s no shortage of 4K content available, with 4K TVs being much more affordable than they used to be.
8K options may tempt those with big budgets and these can upscale content effectively to deliver top-notch picture quality. But most people will struggle to justify the jump in price from 4K to 8K relative to the improvement in performance. And, while futureproofed, the distinct lack of native 8K content means there’s no desperate rush to upgrade to 7,680 x 4,320 resolution.
Panel type
- OLED: Better contrast, wider viewing angles but lower peak brightness and the possibility of screen burn. The premium option.
- LCD LED: Higher peaker brightness but narrower viewing angles and inferior contrast. Generally cheaper than OLED.
To complicate matters, there are various types of OLED and LCD TVs. QD OLEDs use a Quantum Dot filter to deliver purer colours, while MLA OLEDs use a Micro Lens Array to help increase brightness levels.
LCD TVs, meanwhile, are differentiated by the size of LEDs and the type of backlight they use. Cheap LED TVs use edge-lit panels that often illuminate unevenly and have a disappointing black level. Direct-lit panels are illuminated more evenly, while full-array panels make use of local dimming to control brightness in different zones on the screen.
How many zones a TV has is dictated by the size of the LEDs. You can squeeze far more Mini LEDs into a 50in TV panel than you can regular LEDs. As such, full-array Mini LEDs can deliver more granular pixel control and offer a superior viewing experience.
Operating system
This is how you’ll navigate your TV and the portal for accessing live channels, streaming services and various other applications. Some are a lot easier to use than others, and app support differs across ecosystems. LG (webOS) and Samsung (Tizen) use their own operating systems, while others use third-party systems like Google TV, Roku TV, Fire TV or Android TV.
Given how essential streaming has become, my recommendation is to choose a TV that runs an operating system that you’re a) familiar with and/or b) supports the widest range of apps you actively use. If you love BBC iPlayer but can’t access it through Google TV, you can also buy a streaming stick, but that’s an additional outlay you would ideally want to avoid.
The best TV deals in Amazon’s spring sale
55in Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (average £614; now £500)
In our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review we praised its excellent colour accuracy, extensive set of features and competitive pricing across its four screen sizes. Its Mini LED backlight with full-array local dimming delivered impressive contrast during testing, while upscaling and motion handling also performed well.
The 55in variant has been cheaper than this once before (it cost £450 for a few days in October 2023) but this price represents a hefty saving on its average Amazon price and is way below its RRP of £750.
The 43in, 50in and 65in models are also on offer: the smallest option costs £320 (average £438), the 50in is £440 (average £534) and the largest screen size is priced at £750 (average £838).
55in LG C3 (average £1,419; now £1,039)
This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on one of our favourite TVs of 2023. The C3 is an OLED capable of delivering exceptional picture quality and a popular choice with gamers thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports that support every key feature, including ALLM, VRR and 4K at 120Hz. On top of those features, we measured input lag at just 4.8ms when gaming in 4K at 120Hz.
Its other great strength is LG’s webOS operating system. This supports just about every streaming service and app you could wish for, is intuitive to use and offers plenty of customisation options.
Having averaged over £1,400 on Amazon since launching at £2,099, there’s no better time to snap up this stunning telly.
43in Samsung CU7110 (average £343; £269)
While we haven’t tested this exact model, we have got a full review of the CU7100, which is effectively the same TV but has a LAN port.
Both are part of Samsung’s Crystal UHD range, which represents the entry point into its 4K HDR offerings. As with all recent Samsung TVs, the CU7110 runs the South Korean brand’s Tizen OS smart platform and this is one of the best around. App provision is wide-ranging and making your way around the interface is a breeze.
There’s no Dolby Vision support and the absence of HDMI 2.1 ports means that those with a current-gen console will want to look elsewhere. But if you’re after a cheap Samsung TV, you can’t go wrong with the CU7110; you’re getting accomplished 4K performance and the full Tizen experience at its lowest-ever price ever.
If you need something larger, the 55in model will set you back £350 (down from an average of £544), while the 75in (£683) and 85in (£1,106) are down from average prices of £816 and £1,336, respectively.
How TV prices fluctuate during the year
Deal periods like Amazon’s Spring Deal Days and Black Friday see some of the biggest discounts but TV prices vary considerably during the year.
They’re most expensive at release, so unless you absolutely must have the latest and greatest technology, I’d advise against buying a new TV as soon as it comes out. Sets will often get a sizeable discount within a few months of launching and generally continue to steadily drop in price the older they get.
Some of the biggest drops come when updated models arrive on the scene. Most manufacturers launch new ranges annually and you’ll often see the price of the previous year’s models slashed to coincide with those launches.
If you’re willing to sacrifice a few bells and whistles, buying an older TV is the way to go in terms of value for money. Most TVs remain available for a year or so before being discontinued but you’ll often find them available long after that from third-party retailers.
