I write about TVs for a living, here’s my guide to buying one during deals events

TV deals buying guide: Things to consider

With numerous manufacturers producing TVs at a huge range of price points, you’re spoilt for choice when shopping for a new television. Working out which TV is right for you isn’t straightforward, however, as various factors contribute to your telly-watching experience.

I’ve outlined what I deem to be the most important of those factors below and provided a brief explanation of how they impact your buying decision.

Screen size

This one is pretty obvious but you’ll want to pick a TV that’s an appropriate size for the room you’re planning on positioning it in. While you need to consider the size of the living space, you also need to think about how far you’ll be sitting from the screen. Our What size TV should I buy article provides an in-depth guide to picking an option that meets your needs.

Generally speaking, 32in and 43in models are intended for use as second televisions in rooms where you don’t do your primary viewing such as kitchens and bedrooms. Most people will find a 50in or 55in model is sufficient for their living room, although those looking to recreate a cinema experience will want to consider 65in options and above.

Resolution

Unless you’re after a small TV for the sole purpose of watching live broadcasts, I urge you to buy a 4K TV that supports HDR (High Dynamic Range). The step up in detail from Full HD (1080p) to 4K is noticeable and there’s no shortage of 4K content available, with 4K TVs being much more affordable than they used to be.

8K options may tempt those with big budgets and these can upscale content effectively to deliver top-notch picture quality. But most people will struggle to justify the jump in price from 4K to 8K relative to the improvement in performance. And, while futureproofed, the distinct lack of native 8K content means there’s no desperate rush to upgrade to 7,680 x 4,320 resolution.

Panel type

OLED: Better contrast, wider viewing angles but lower peak brightness and the possibility of screen burn. The premium option.



LCD LED: Higher peaker brightness but narrower viewing angles and inferior contrast. Generally cheaper than OLED.



To complicate matters, there are various types of OLED and LCD TVs. QD OLEDs use a Quantum Dot filter to deliver purer colours, while MLA OLEDs use a Micro Lens Array to help increase brightness levels.

LCD TVs, meanwhile, are differentiated by the size of LEDs and the type of backlight they use. Cheap LED TVs use edge-lit panels that often illuminate unevenly and have a disappointing black level. Direct-lit panels are illuminated more evenly, while full-array panels make use of local dimming to control brightness in different zones on the screen.

How many zones a TV has is dictated by the size of the LEDs. You can squeeze far more Mini LEDs into a 50in TV panel than you can regular LEDs. As such, full-array Mini LEDs can deliver more granular pixel control and offer a superior viewing experience.

Operating system

This is how you’ll navigate your TV and the portal for accessing live channels, streaming services and various other applications. Some are a lot easier to use than others, and app support differs across ecosystems. LG (webOS) and Samsung (Tizen) use their own operating systems, while others use third-party systems like Google TV, Roku TV, Fire TV or Android TV.

Given how essential streaming has become, my recommendation is to choose a TV that runs an operating system that you’re a) familiar with and/or b) supports the widest range of apps you actively use. If you love BBC iPlayer but can’t access it through Google TV, you can also buy a streaming stick, but that’s an additional outlay you would ideally want to avoid.