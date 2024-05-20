LG QNED91 (65QNED91) review: A flagship 4K TV that’s Mini LED in name only

LG QNED91 (2024) review: What you need to know

The LG QNED91 is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) HDR smart TV that comes in 65in, 75in and 86in screen sizes. Its picture and sound are powered by LG’s α8 AI 4K Processor and it uses a 120Hz VA LCD panel with a direct Mini LED backlight, Colour Pro quantum dot filters and Precision Dimming technology.

The QNED91 supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, plus Dolby Atmos audio. It includes extensive wireless connectivity, along with four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support current-gen gaming features including 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and HGiG. It also offers various gaming customisation options via LG’s Game Dashboard.

In terms of other features, there’s the latest version of LG’s excellent webOS smart system, with its comprehensive choice of streaming services, and built-in Amazon Alexa for added smarts. The QNED91 is available in 65in, 75in and 86in screen sizes; I tested the 65QNED91.

LG QNED91 (2024) review: Price and competition

You can buy the 65in LG QNED91 reviewed here for £1,599, while the 75in model retails for £2,39, and the 86in version will set you back £3,459, which is very reasonable for such a big screen. However, this is a highly competitive segment of the market, with some well-specified and attractively-priced alternatives to consider.

The TCL C845K is an obvious competitor, with screen sizes ranging from 55in to 85in. The 65in option only costs £1,049 but still sports a direct Mini LED backlight with quantum dot filters. It can handle HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced, plus it also supports VRR for gaming up to 4K/144Hz, Google TV and has an Onkyo sound system with Dolby Atmos. Its main weakness is its lack of support for UK catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV X and My 5.

The Samsung QN90D, announced at CES 2024, is also worth considering. It comes in a variety of screen sizes ranging from 43in to 85in, with the 65in model costing £2,699. While this is considerably more expensive, the QN90D sports cutting-edge tech with a MiniLED backlight, quantum dot filters, superior local dimming, AI-enhanced processing, wider viewing angles and an anti-reflection screen. There’s also Object Tracking Sound Plus with Dolby Atmos, and extensive gaming features including VRR up to 4K/144Hz.

LG QNED91 (2024) review: Design, connections and control

The LG QNED91 keeps things simple with its design, but there’s an elegant minimalism to the styling with a 10mm wide black bezel around the screen, brushed metal trim on the outer edge and a matching stand. The materials used for construction are all fairly standard, and while this TV isn’t as high-end as others I’ve tested, the overall build quality appears to be very good.

This TV may use a Mini LED backlight, but it’s surprisingly bulky with a panel that’s 45mm deep. It also clocks in at a back-breaking 31kg without the stand (35kg with), so bear that in mind if you’re planning on wall mounting. If you do decide on the latter, the LG is compatible with a 400 x 400 VESA bracket, the stand itself is only 425mm wide, making it good for narrower surfaces.