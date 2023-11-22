Nab a BRILLIANT deal on this award-winning 65in TCL TV for Black Friday

This TV marks the entry point into TCL’s QLED lineup. It supports every HDR format, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, catering to a wide array of content. The 60Hz VA panel with a direct LED backlight and quantum dot filters contributes to its competitively priced yet high-quality offering​​.

In terms of design, the TCL C645K sports a minimalist look with a bezel-less screen and simple black trim. The connections include three HDMI inputs, USB 3.0 port, and options for wireless connectivity like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast​​. The Android TV operating system ensures a smooth, stable, and responsive user experience with access to a comprehensive choice of streaming apps​​.

The TV’s VA LCD panel provides good screen uniformity, and switching to Filmmaker mode improves colour accuracy and gamma. However, the global backlighting means it may struggle in dark rooms, although ambient lighting can improve the contrast​​. The TCL C645K’s HDR performance is notable for a TV in its price range, offering impressive coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and natural-looking colours​​.

The sound quality of the TCL C645K is surprisingly good, with a pair of downward-firing full-range speakers providing a clean delivery and well-defined mid-range. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, adding dimensionality to the audio​​.