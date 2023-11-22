Nab a BRILLIANT deal on this award-winning 65in TCL TV for Black Friday
The 65in TCL C645K, which won an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is down to £549 on Currys this Black Friday
This Black Friday, the 65in TCL C645K TV is available for an attractive price of £549 at Currys, down from its regular price of £579. Earning four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, this TV offers a compelling blend of features and value.
The TCL C645K is a feature-packed 4K HDR TV, ideal for those looking for a large screen experience on a budget. It offers accurate SDR and HDR images, comprehensive HDR support, and a very low input lag, making it a strong choice for general viewing and gaming. However, its HDR could be brighter, and it is not ideal for next-gen gaming due to its limited panel and HDMI capabilities.
This TV marks the entry point into TCL’s QLED lineup. It supports every HDR format, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, catering to a wide array of content. The 60Hz VA panel with a direct LED backlight and quantum dot filters contributes to its competitively priced yet high-quality offering.
In terms of design, the TCL C645K sports a minimalist look with a bezel-less screen and simple black trim. The connections include three HDMI inputs, USB 3.0 port, and options for wireless connectivity like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast. The Android TV operating system ensures a smooth, stable, and responsive user experience with access to a comprehensive choice of streaming apps.
The TV’s VA LCD panel provides good screen uniformity, and switching to Filmmaker mode improves colour accuracy and gamma. However, the global backlighting means it may struggle in dark rooms, although ambient lighting can improve the contrast. The TCL C645K’s HDR performance is notable for a TV in its price range, offering impressive coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and natural-looking colours.
The sound quality of the TCL C645K is surprisingly good, with a pair of downward-firing full-range speakers providing a clean delivery and well-defined mid-range. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, adding dimensionality to the audio.
Overall, the TCL C645K is a well-rounded 4K HDR TV that offers impressive picture quality, extensive features, and excellent value for money. It’s a great choice for movie enthusiasts and casual gamers looking for a large screen experience at a competitive price, especially with the Black Friday deal.