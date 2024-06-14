No 4K? No problem – the upscaling on these TVs will make Euro 2024 look incredible

The best TVs can transform your viewing experience of major sporting events. Stunning resolution, exceptional contrast and supreme motion handling are just some of the benefits but, sadly, one of this summer’s hottest tickets – the UEFA European Football Championship – won’t be broadcast in 4K/Ultra High Definition (UHD).

High production costs and the increasing number of people streaming from their smartphones have been cited as the reasons behind UEFA’s decision to only broadcast the tournament, which gets underway with Germany vs Scotland on 14 June, in 1080p.

