Panasonic debuts Fire TV and TiVo OS options in its 2024 TV range

Newly announced at the event were the Panasonic Z90A, Z85A and Z80A OLEDs. The Z90A houses the same processing chip as the models above it but its Master OLED Pro panel is less advanced than the Master OLED Ultimate panel found on the Z95A and Z93A. Like those options, it offers hands-free Amazon Alexa voice control via an in-built, far-field microphone. It will be available in 42in, 48in, 55in and 65in screen sizes, with the 42in and 48in models becoming the first Panasonic OLEDs to feature front-facing integrated soundbars.

Those with smaller budgets will likely be drawn to the Panasonic Z85A and Panasonic Z80A. Both are limited to refresh rates of 120Hz, so aren’t as appealing a choice for PC gamers, while the entry-level Z80A also makes do with a less powerful chip in the form of the HCX Processor. Panasonic is only releasing 55in and 65in options for those particular model numbers.

The manufacturer’s only Mini LED TV for 2024 is the Panasonic W95A, which will come in 55in, 65in and 75in screen sizes. Panasonic hasn’t stated how many independent dimming zones the backlight includes but it promises searing brightness and precise light control, made possible by the HCX Pro AI MkII processor. New picture-related technologies unlocked by this chip include Dual Super Resolution and Gradation Smoothing.

READ NEXT: Best soundbar

There’s also one Full Array Local Dimming LED option in the form of the Panasonic W90A. Like the W95A, it runs Fire TV OS, supports 144Hz refresh rates, Panasonic’s Game Mode Extreme and True Game Mode.

Further down the LED lineup are the Panasonic W80A and Panasonic W83A. These are ostensibly the same television but the W80A is finished in black, while the W83A is finished in silver. They miss out on the HCX Pro AI MkII chip but support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and use Fire TV as their operating system. Screen sizes range from 43in to 65in.

The final 4K options on show were the Panasonic W60A and Panasonic W63A. These use TiVo OS rather than Fire TV and will be available in 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in screen sizes. Again, the only difference between the two is the colour of their stand and finish.

There’s also a Google TV option – the Panasonic W70A – but this isn’t coming to the UK, presumably because of licensing issues that mean the platform doesn’t support UK TV catch-up apps such as BBC iPlayer.

Those willing to settle for a lower resolution have plenty of choice, too. The Panasonic S50 and Panasonic S55 offer a Fire TV experience in 2K, while the S40 and S45 are instead powered by TiVo OS. The S40 comes in 24in and 32in variants as is limited to HD resolution, while the S45 is Full HD and will be available in 32in and 40in.

READ NEXT: Best cheap TV

Finally, there’s the Panasonic N30; a non-smart TV designed for those who simply want a small television (it’s only available in 24in and 32in) for watching basic broadcasts.

I’ll be delving deeper into the range and providing some insight based on my first look at the new models in due course, so be sure to check back soon for more information.