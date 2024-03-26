Samsung QN900D review: An AI-powered 8K HDR maestro

Samsung QN900D review: What you need to know

The Samsung QN900D is the flagship 8K (7,680 x 4,320) model in the company’s 2024 Neo QLED range. It uses a VA LCD panel with a quantum dot filter and Mini LED backlight, is powered by the updated NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor with 512 neural networks and utilises Quantum Matrix technology for improved contrast and better energy consumption.

Tizen OS is the smart platform of choice as it is with all Samsung TVs, and HDR format support extends to HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ – Dolby Vision remains notably absent. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and high-end PC gamers can benefit from a wide range of current-gen gaming features, including 240Hz support, while Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Pro and onboard Dolby Atmos decoding should help keep cinephiles happy.

The QN900D range includes 65in, 75in and 85in screen sizes, and for this review, I’m evaluating the 75in Samsung QE75QN900D.

