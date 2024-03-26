Samsung QN95D review: A superb flagship 4K QLED with extra AI power

Samsung QN95D review: What you need to know

The Samsung QN95D is an HDR smart TV and the top 4K (3,840 x 2,160) model in the company’s Neo QLED lineup for 2024. It uses a VA LCD panel with a quantum dot filter and Mini LED backlight with over 1,300 dimmable zones, plus the latest NQ4 AI Gen2 processor.

The smart platform enjoys a few cosmetic tweaks, plus there’s support for HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, along with onboard Dolby Atmos decoding to take full advantage of the extra speakers offered by Object Tracking Sound Plus. There are also extensive next-gen gaming features.

The QN95D range includes 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in screen sizes, and for this review, I’m taking a look at the 65in Samsung QE65QN95D.

Samsung QN95D review: Price and availability

Samsung has been tight-lipped about UK pricing for its 2024 TV range and I don’t have a firm release date for any of the models at present. I do, however, anticipate the TVs will go on sale in April and the pricing for the QN95D appears to be the same as last year.

The 55in model is expected to launch at £2,799, with the 65in option costing £3,699 and the 75in alternative priced at £4,999. The huge 85in model, meanwhile, is likely to set you back £6,999.

Various other manufacturers will bring Mini LED models to market this year. Philips announced “The Xtra” in January, while the QNED91 is the flagship entry in LG’s non-OLED range. Sony showed off a new Mini LED prototype at CES and there’s been talk that its flagship model this year will use a Mini LED panel rather than OLED. It was yet to confirm any of its new lineup at the time of writing, however.

Cheaper and older competition comes in the form of the TCL C845. I reviewed it last summer and awarded it a Best Buy award, praising its impressive performance and seriously appealing pricing; the 65in variant can be picked up for just £1,049.

Samsung QN95D review: Design, connections and control

The Samsung QN95D uses the same Infinity One design as last year, with a bezel-less screen surrounded by a brushed metal outer trim. The panel itself is surprisingly slim given it houses a direct full-array backlight, a multichannel speaker system and all the connections.

The central stand is well-made and provides robust support while also creating a relatively small footprint, making it easy to install the QN95D on narrow surfaces. You can also wall mount using either Samsung’s optional ‘no-gap’ wall mount or a standard VESA bracket.