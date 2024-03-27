Samsung S95D review: The future of OLED TV has never been so bright

The Samsung S95D is the brand’s latest Quantum Dot OLED TV and promises to take the nascent panel technology to another level thanks to a ground-breaking new screen filter, an upgraded processor, a significant increase in HDR brightness, and more accurate colours.

On top of these performance improvements, the S95D also retains all the features that impressed on the Samsung S95C, including proprietary technology like Object Tracking Sound Plus and the One Connect box. The comprehensive Tizen smart system has also had a few tweaks, while some new features have been added to Samsung’s cutting-edge gaming support.

If the S95D lives up to its potential, it could be a contender for best TV of the year before most of Samsung’s rivals have even announced their new lineups.