Sky unveils major feature shakeup for Sky Glass, Stream and Live

Sky has unveiled a raft of new features across its Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Live products in an announcement made at its HQ in west London. Among the highlights are improved personalisation and lower latency for sports broadcasts, among a host of others.

There aren’t any big UI upgrades – your Sky Stream and Glass front end will look much the same as before. However, Sky says it is making changes to the levels of personalisation behind the scenes, to make choosing content far more relevant than before.

In particular, you’ll see two new personalised rails: one for Movies, which is set to be rolled out straight away, and a TV genres rail, which is coming “soon”, according to Sky. It’s driven by what you’ve chosen to put on your playlist and should mean you get to see much more of the content you like to watch at the top of the screen than before.

Playlists themselves are also getting a boost. Users will be able to assign avatars to each personalised playlist on the device and Sky says it is also adding the ability to follow actors to the playlist.