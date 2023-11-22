This 55in Sony OLED TV just got EVEN cheaper in this Black Friday deal
The award-winning Sony A80L (55in) TV is at a RECORD LOW price on Amazon this Black Friday
Black Friday deals are here and Amazon has rolled out ANOTHER tempting price drop on the 55in Sony A80L (XR-55A80L) OLED TV. Not content with knocking off £100 earlier this week, Amazon has knocked off another £100, taking £200 of its £1,599 price tag; a solid saving on a TV that we gave four out of five stars and a Recommended award when we reviewed it at its launch price of £1,999.
The Sony A80L is part of the Bravia XR range and is a mid-range OLED TV that offers a great balance of features and value. It boasts a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and a standard WRGB OLED panel. The 55in Sony A80L model we reviewed, powered by Sony’s Cognitive XR processor, delivers exceptional picture quality, supported by HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. However, it doesn’t support HDR10+. The design of the A80L is both stylish and practical, with a stand that can be adjusted to three different positions so you can face the TV towards wherever you’re sitting.
In terms of audio, the Sony A80L includes its clever Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology and support for Dolby Atmos, ensuring a rich and immersive sound experience. This model is also well-suited for gaming, featuring 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and a Game Mode. Its connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast and AirPlay 2, making it a smart choice for a modern home entertainment setup. The TV also comes equipped with Google TV as its smart platform, offering a wide range of streaming and entertainment options.
The Sony A80L offers impressive SDR and HDR images, peerless picture processing and a premium design and finish. Its limited brightness and the provision of only two HDMI 2.1 inputs are some drawbacks to consider. Despite these, the current Amazon Black Friday deal price of £1,399 makes it an attractive choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home with a quality mid-range OLED TV.