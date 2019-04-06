Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum review: Black Friday savings on this small but mighty vacuum

Best known for its DuoClean cordless stick vacuums, the WV200UK is Shark’s first foray into the world of handheld suction. Measuring 43cm from end to end, the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum is designed to keep the corners of your home, office, or car clean: it won’t match your regular upright, but it will theoretically make a fine replacement for your tired old dustpan and brush.

In the box, you’ll find the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum itself, plus two head attachments – one for deep crevices, one for pet hair – and the charging dock. The model I’m reviewing also comes with a second battery, which means double the usage time. Not all of these particular models are sold with two batteries.

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum review: Price and competition

You’ll have to pay a respectable £180 for the twin battery model; the single batter model is £130. Simply put, this is a lot of money for a handheld vacuum. The Dyson V7 Trigger is the only rival that costs more, at £200; Hoover’s tiny Jovis Plus will set you back £80, and the Vax Gator is £100. Admittedly, the latter two machines are more basic than the Shark, so it does depend on what you’re after.

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum review: Features and design