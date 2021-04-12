Ecovacs Deebot N8+ review: A robot vacuum that can empty its own bin for less this Black Friday

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ has a broad range of features handy for cleaning your floor, but its best trick is that it can empty itself. The charging station has its own vacuum, which sucks dirt from the robot’s collection bin and holds it in a bag that needs emptying less regularly.

However, the price is significant, costing £679 when we reviewed it. This ought to come down to a question of how much you’re prepared to pay to have your robot emptied for you, but on closer inspection, it’s not quite that simple.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ review: What do you get for the money?

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ comes in a much larger box than most robot vacuums because of its charging station, which also functions as the emptying bin. This is a significant item to have plugged in and visible in your home, much bigger than the usual robot vacuum chargers. It measures 300 x 423 x 428mm (WDH), so can’t be easily hidden or tucked away beneath a radiator. Our review unit arrived in white, though, which at least blends in neatly with pale walls.

Although the robot itself has a laser sensor protruding from the top, it has a reasonably low profile, standing just 94mm high. This gives it a better chance of getting under furniture such as coffee tables, sofas and beds. Looking at it from the top, it’s a circular puck shape with a diameter of 353mm and it weighs 3.6kg.