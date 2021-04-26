Gtech Multi MK2 K9 review: The five-star handheld vacuum cleaner is now in the Amazon sale

The Gtech Multi MK2 K9 is a great handheld vacuum for pet owners. Not only can it tackle the usual problems of shed hair and unfortunate mess, but it also uses replaceable scented cartridges that sit in the filter, leaving the air around you smelling better as you clean.

You don’t have to have a pet to benefit from its brilliant cleaning, though. Its tools can just as easily conquer regular household spillages, and it performed superbly in our tests.