Dyson reveals new V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner

The new Dyson V12 Detect Slim is finally available to buy in the UK after a lengthy wait. Dyson’s latest compact cordless model – originally launched in Australia and Japan in May 2021 – aims to provide deeper home cleaning, with a newly improved design and some high-end features previously only available in its top-of-the-range V15 Detect.

The core feature of the new V12 is its dust-sensing technology. The new V12 comes with the same dust-revealing cleaning head found on the V15 Detect. A green laser in the vacuum’s head illuminates and reveals tiny and easily missed dust particles, theoretically helping you see where you’ve cleaned and where you haven’t.

In addition, there’s also a sensor for detecting the size and quantity of the dust particles the vacuum collects, and it displays these results in real time on an LCD screen at the top of the handle. This feature isn’t just about stats and information, however: using the sensor, the vacuum can also adjust its suction power based on the dust levels it encounters.

The Detect V12 also introduces some small quality of life improvements. The new vacuum cleaner is lightweight at 2.2kg and replaces the classic trigger activation with a button, which should make things easier for anyone who struggles with gripping tightly for extended periods of time.

And the vacuum also comes with a good selection of attachments and accessories. Along with the standard crevice, combination and reach-under tools, Dyson is including its anti-tangle Hair Screw tool, which aims to solve the problem of hair getting caught in the brush bar.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – which comes with all of the aforementioned attachments – launches at £529.99 and is currently available to purchase directly from Dyson.

Buy now from Dyson