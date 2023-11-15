Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: LIVE savings and discounts to get now
Looking for Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals from Dyson, Shark, Hoover and more? These are the best you can get right now
The best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals can be hard to spot during November, so we’ve scoured the market to bring you the most impressive Black Friday discounts. Whether you’re a dedicated Dyson enthusiast, loyal to Shark’s innovations, or a fan of the classic Hoover design, you’ll find something for your home here.
Here, you’ll discover an array of vacuum cleaners across different price ranges, all boasting significant discounts. We’re constantly updating this page, ensuring you’re always in the loop with the latest and greatest deals. Make sure to revisit to find the perfect vacuum cleaner deal as soon as it’s made available.
For even more exceptional savings, don’t miss out on the Expert Reviews Black Friday deals hub, where you’ll find an extensive collection of the best deals on various tech products. Before you leave, take a moment to explore the top Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals.
The best Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner deals – LIVE
15 Nov | 12:25
This FIVE STAR Shark Vacuum is a Black Friday bargain | Now £299
The cordless Shark Anti-Hair Wrap ICZ300UKT earned a full five star rating and Best Buy award in our review and it’s currently available at an impressive Black Friday price of £299, reduced from £429. This cordless vacuum delivers exceptional cleaning performance, featuring a single floor head suitable for all surfaces and a surprising amount of power.
15 Nov | 11:50
A PHENOMENAL value robot vacuum cleaner deal | Now £259
Get cleaning convenience with the Ecovacs Deebot N10, currently available at £259 down from £399 when you apply the Black Friday Amazon voucher. This intelligent robot vacuum features a built-in mop, an easy-to-use app with adept navigation capabilities, and remarkable efficiency in cleaning.
15 Nov | 11:20
Get DOUBLE the battery life with this Shark vacuum cleaner deal | £330
The Shark Stratos IZ420UKT is currently at an exclusive Pre-Black Friday price of £330, down from £500. This cordless stick vacuum offers exceptional cleaning prowess and the added advantage of two batteries for extended run time, which is why it’s one of our favourite Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals so far.
15 Nov | 10:25
This is the CHEAPEST Dyson deal so far | Now £200
If your home has hard floors, the Dyson Omni Glide shines as our top pick for a cordless vacuum cleaner. It’s also the most budget-friendly Dyson choice available, especially at its remarkable pre-Black Friday deal of £200.