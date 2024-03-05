Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review: At last, a Dyson that mops as well as vacuuming the floor

It doesn’t feel quite like a vacuum in use, as the floor head is heavy and the fast spinning roller pulls the floor head forward when it’s engaged. That makes it slightly unbalanced when you pull it back but it isn’t terribly unwieldy.

By far the worst thing about using the Submarine head, however, is cleaning it out, which is a faff. Not only is it tricky to put back together once you’ve finished emptying it, but you have to wash out the roller by hand. Rival hard floor cleaners, such as the Shark HydroVac WD210UK and the Eufy Clean Mach V1 Ultra have stands that clean the roller through and charge the device.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review: How well does it clean?

I’ve tested the V15 Detect before but I retested all elements of the vacuum again for this review. This was to check that Dyson hasn’t changed anything inside the vacuum to make it better or worse than it used to be, and I also wanted to test the vacuum with pet hair, because we weren’t performing pet hair tests when I reviewed the original.

Suction tests are tricky to perform with Dysons because they cut out and report a pipe blockage before they reach their maximum power. However, the suction we saw on this model before the vacuum cut-out matched what we’d seen in our tests of the regular V15 Detects.

To check out the cleaning power we test cordless stick vacuum cleaners with flour, Cheerios and pet hair, cleaning up measured spillages of each on both carpet and hard floor. By weighing the collection bin before and after a single pass over each spill, it’s possible to compare how well the vacuum performs against every other model we’ve tested.

In testing, the Dyson V15s matched the performance of the V15, Cheerio for Cheerio. In fact, its soft roller (for hard floor) put in a perfect performance in our tests, collecting 100% of everything I dropped.

On carpet, it wasn’t quite as good, with the carpet floor head tackling Cheerios slightly over vigorously, spitting out the occasional crumb and sending a small number of whole Cheerios flying off at an angle. It still collected 92% of the spill on a single pass, however, and the escapees didn’t last longer than a second pass.

Our flour spillage on short pile carpet is a tough test but, even here, the Dyson V15s was strong, collecting 94% on a single pass. A few more passes at different angles and there was nothing left on the floor.

I also took the opportunity to test the V15s in vacuum mode on pet hair, a test that we hadn’t developed when the original V15 Detect was reviewed. The clippings from the dog groomer’s floor didn’t stand a chance, though, with the vacuum easily collecting all the hair from both carpet and hard floor in a single pass.

When it comes to wet washing, I tested the cleaner on a patch of laminated floor, soiled with a muddy footprint, some undiluted blackcurrant squash and a squirt of tomato ketchup. To make it harder, I left the spills to dry before tackling them with the Submarine.