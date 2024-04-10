Dyson vs Henry: Which is better?

When you buy your next vacuum cleaner, you can justifiably expect it to last. However, that also means that you’re probably going to have to live with your choice for years to come. With such a long-term investment, you want to make sure that you’re buying the best vacuum for your needs. But how do you choose?

One way is to look at the big brands. Dyson has a huge and deserved reputation in vacuum cleaning, but its cordless sticks can be expensive. Numatic, on the other hand, makes simple but effective corded barrel vacuum cleaners – the affordable powerhouses of the vacuuming industry.

Because Numatic’s classic Henry is an inexpensive vacuum cleaner, we’re comparing it here to Dyson’s most affordable cordless stick, the Dyson V8. To a certain extent, this is comparing apples to oranges but if you’re not sure whether you want a corded or cordless device, it’s a good starting point.

Of course, if you want a cordless vacuum from Numatic or a corded model from Dyson, you can get those too. However, in terms of being both (reasonably) affordable and iconic, a duel between the V8 and the Henry is a real crunch point between the two companies, as their most affordably-priced models go head to head.

READ NEXT: Best cordless vacuum cleaners

Dyson V8 vs Numatic Henry: Price

Let’s start with the question of price because if you’re interested in getting a Numatic Henry you’re probably looking for something affordable. Numatic’s recommended price for a Henry is £160, though it was available for £130 at the time of writing. That puts it firmly into the camp of being one of the most affordable vacuum cleaners you can buy.

Dyson has never had a reputation for affordability and the cheapest Dyson V8 at the time of writing was £280. That’s more than twice the current price of the Henry model.

Winner: Numatic Henry

There’s no contest here. If you want to spend the least amount of money, we would never point you towards a Dyson, even at its most affordable. However, it’s worth reading on to see whether the benefits of owning a Dyson can make it worth the extra money.