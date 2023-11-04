Get a FIVE-STAR vacuum cleaner ahead of Black Friday
If you’re quick, you can pick up a pre-Black Friday bargain on this award-winning Shark vacuum
There’s been an avalanche of pre-Black Friday deals over the past few days and this is one of the best: the outstanding Shark Anti-Hair Wrap ICZ300UKT, which is one of our favourites overall, is now just £299 on AO, down from its usual price of £429. Blimey.
The Shark rises to the surface of the crowded vacuum cleaner market due to its brilliant cleaning performance: whether you are dealing with dust, debris or stubborn pet hair, the hoover ensures no dirt is left behind, leaving your floors immaculate.
One of its standout features is its versatile floor head, designed to tackle all types of surfaces with ease. From hardwood floors to plush carpets, the Shark ICZ300UKT adapts effortlessly, providing consistent results throughout your home.
And you won’t have to worry about tripping over a pesky cord, either: moving around the house with this vacuum is a breeze as it boasts all the power of an upright cleaner without the restrictions of a cable.
Shark’s reputation for quality is further solidified with the ICZ300UKT’s rating from Expert Reviews. Earning a perfect score of five stars out of five and a highly coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, this vacuum cleaner stands as one of the best around.
That makes the current pre-Black Friday deal price of £299 an opportunity too good to be missed. Its exceptional cleaning performance, versatile floor head, and the convenience of cordless operation combine to create a vacuum cleaner that is both powerful and practical. Just get in there as soon as possible while the offer lasts!