How to clean a Dyson filter: Stay dust-free with our step-by-step instructions

Dyson vacuum cleaners are brilliant appliances, but knowing how to clean a Dyson filter is essential to keeping models working efficiently. If you’re new to the Dyson brand, or haven’t come across this type of filter before, then you may need some guidance on how to maintain your vacuum cleaner’s filter.

Filters that are clogged with dust and hair can lead to a loss of suction and prevent your vacuum from cleaning properly. You may also find that your Dyson starts making unusual noises if you don’t keep on top of cleaning the filter. Read our longer explainer on why your vacuum cleaner might be noisy for more advice on this.

Luckily, it’s very easy to maintain your Dyson filter once you know how. Here, we’ll look at how to best clean your Dyson filter, so your vacuum performs at its best for years to come.

READ NEXT: Best cordless vacuum cleaners

How to clean a Dyson filter

Why do I need to clean my Dyson filter?

Whether you have a Dyson V8 Absolute, a Dyson V15 Detect Absolute or another Dyson vacuum cleaner, you’ll need to maintain its filter. While some vacuum cleaners have foam or paper filters that can be disposable, Dyson filters are an integral part of the appliance and are designed to collect the microscopic dust particles separated from those collected by the cyclone. Regardless of the Dyson’s superior dust separation capabilities, over time these tiny particles will clog the filter, limiting air flow in the machine and leading to a loss in suction. As such, it’s important to clean the filter regularly.

READ NEXT: Best Shark vacuum cleaners

How often should I clean my Dyson filter?

This will depend on your particular appliance, details of which you’ll find in your user guide; but, broadly speaking, we’d recommend cleaning your Dyson filter around once a month. Heavier-use households with children and pets may benefit from cleaning the filter more frequently. You should also ensure you empty your vacuum cleaner and clean your vacuum cleaner periodically, too.

How to clean a Dyson filter step by step:

1. Always disconnect your vacuum cleaner from any power source before beginning any cleaning of the appliance.

2. Consult your manual to discover the location of the filter(s) in your cleaner and instructions for removing it. You may wish to do this outside to avoid dust spillages.