How to clean a Dyson filter: Stay dust-free with our step-by-step instructions
Clogged filters can lead to poor vacuum performance – here’s everything you need to know to keep your filter in tip-top condition
Dyson vacuum cleaners are brilliant appliances, but knowing how to clean a Dyson filter is essential to keeping models working efficiently. If you’re new to the Dyson brand, or haven’t come across this type of filter before, then you may need some guidance on how to maintain your vacuum cleaner’s filter.
Filters that are clogged with dust and hair can lead to a loss of suction and prevent your vacuum from cleaning properly. You may also find that your Dyson starts making unusual noises if you don’t keep on top of cleaning the filter. Read our longer explainer on why your vacuum cleaner might be noisy for more advice on this.
Luckily, it’s very easy to maintain your Dyson filter once you know how. Here, we’ll look at how to best clean your Dyson filter, so your vacuum performs at its best for years to come.
How to clean a Dyson filter
Why do I need to clean my Dyson filter?
Whether you have a Dyson V8 Absolute, a Dyson V15 Detect Absolute or another Dyson vacuum cleaner, you’ll need to maintain its filter. While some vacuum cleaners have foam or paper filters that can be disposable, Dyson filters are an integral part of the appliance and are designed to collect the microscopic dust particles separated from those collected by the cyclone. Regardless of the Dyson’s superior dust separation capabilities, over time these tiny particles will clog the filter, limiting air flow in the machine and leading to a loss in suction. As such, it’s important to clean the filter regularly.
How often should I clean my Dyson filter?
This will depend on your particular appliance, details of which you’ll find in your user guide; but, broadly speaking, we’d recommend cleaning your Dyson filter around once a month. Heavier-use households with children and pets may benefit from cleaning the filter more frequently. You should also ensure you empty your vacuum cleaner and clean your vacuum cleaner periodically, too.
How to clean a Dyson filter step by step:
1. Always disconnect your vacuum cleaner from any power source before beginning any cleaning of the appliance.
2. Consult your manual to discover the location of the filter(s) in your cleaner and instructions for removing it. You may wish to do this outside to avoid dust spillages.
3. Tap the filter lightly against a sink or bin to dislodge any loose debris.
4. Rinse the removed filter(s) in cold water, squeezing gently until the water runs clear. Dyson’s advice is to refrain from using any detergent, but some models may require soaking; consult your user manual.
5. Leave the filter to air dry for 24 hours and ensure all parts are completely free of moisture before reassembling the vacuum cleaner for use.
The best Dyson vacuum cleaners to buy in 2024
Looking for a new Dyson? Whether upright, cordless or robot, these high performance bagless cleaners rarely let us down. Their famous cyclonic separation technology means Dyson appliances are still some of the most innovative in their field. Take your pick from the following models, as reviewed and tested by our expert team.
1. Dyson V8: Best-value Dyson vacuum cleaner
Price when reviewed: £330 | Check price at John Lewis
The Dyson V8 is the brand’s most affordable cordless stick vacuum cleaner, with prices starting at £330. The V8 features a design that will be familiar to users of the older V7, with a side-on collection bin and a trigger controller. However, the V8 has more power (115AW) and a longer battery life (40 mins).
The latest models come with Dyson’s hair-detangling floor head, which combs the brushes of its rotating brush bar as the vacuum cleans, ensuring that hair doesn’t get tangled.
The standard V8 is ideal if you have a relatively small living space that’s mostly carpeted. If you have mostly hard floors, it’s worth seeking out the V8 Absolute, which comes with an additional fluffy roller.
Read our full Dyson V8 Absolute review
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 250 x 221 x 1,256mm; Weight: 2.5kg; Bin capacity: 540ml: Vacuum type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: 115AW
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Without Cable with 2 Functions, 115 W, 0.54 litres, 87 Circuit Breaker, Orange
2. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: Best overall Dyson vacuum cleaner
Price when reviewed: £700 | Check price at John Lewis
To date, each new generation of Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaner has bettered the previous, but with the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, the company has taken a few additional steps forward.
Naturally, this model sees an increase in the suction, to 240AW over the 185AW of the equivalent V11. However, the headline innovations in this model are located in its motorised heads.
The Absolute model comes with three of these in the box: a hard floor head with a laser that highlights the dust on your floor to give you proof of your clean; a new High Torque Head that combs hair from itself as it vacuums your carpets; and a smaller motorised head for furniture and stairs, which sports a unique corkscrew-shaped brush that releases hair from itself as it spins.
The screen on the vacuum unit, too, displays more information, and while you can still choose your cleaning mode from it and it shows you remaining battery life, it also reports on how well the V15 is cleaning your home and the kind of dust and dirt particles it’s collecting.
Put it all together and you have the best Dyson vacuum cleaner you can buy.
Read our full Dyson V15 Detect Absolute review
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 250 x 252 x 1,264mm; Weight: 3kg; Bin capacity: 760ml; Vacuum type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: 240AW
3. Dyson V12 Detect Slim: Best Dyson for smaller homes
Price when reviewed: £530 | Check price at John Lewis The V12 has all the key features of the newest V15, in a downsized and slightly cheaper package. While the vacuum itself is smaller, lighter and less powerful, the attachments are essentially identical.
This means you get two floor heads: the soft fluffy roller with green laser light that helps makes the dirt on your hard floors more visible; and the anti-tangle brush bar floor head for carpet, which scrapes hair off the roller and into the collection bin before it can wrap itself around the roller and become a problem.
The V15’s collection bin is smaller at 350ml, and it doesn’t contain as many of Dyson’s cyclones, reducing the overall suction power to 150AW. Don’t let that put you off, though, because there’s still enough power here for fantastic cleaning, albeit in a smaller unit that doesn’t take up as much room, making it easier to store. It’s also a good deal cheaper than the V15.
Read our full Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute review
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 250 x 252 x 1,234mm; Weight: 2.5kg; Bin capacity: 350ml; Vacuum type: Cordless stick; Bagless: Yes; Suction power – stated: 150AW