How to clean a vacuum cleaner: Keep your appliance spick-and-span with our expert tips

Knowing how to clean your vacuum cleaner is something that many of us aren’t clear on. While most of us might be familiar with how to empty a vacuum cleaner, giving it a thorough clean is another matter entirely.

Vacuum cleaners collect all manner of dust and debris, including pet hair, food crumbs and the mud and muck you’ve walked in from the street, so it’s no surprise that they can get a bit grotty if they’re not regularly maintained. Dirty dust canisters, hoses and vacuum cleaner bags can be a breeding ground for bacteria, leading to an unhygienic and poorly functioning vacuum. Our troubleshooters ‘Why does my vacuum smell?’ and ‘Why is my vacuum cleaner noisy?’ go into more detail on this.

The good news is, it’s very easy to clean your vacuum cleaner once you know how. From removing tangled hair from rotating brushes to rinsing filters and avoiding accidental dust explosions, there are several things you can do to ensure your vacuum cleaner is clean, fresh, and functional.

Read on for our handy guide on how to clean your vacuum cleaner without making even more mess.