How to clean a vacuum cleaner: Keep your appliance spick-and-span with our expert tips
All vacuum cleaners require some maintenance to perform properly – here’s everything you need to know about keeping yours in order
Knowing how to clean your vacuum cleaner is something that many of us aren’t clear on. While most of us might be familiar with how to empty a vacuum cleaner, giving it a thorough clean is another matter entirely.
Vacuum cleaners collect all manner of dust and debris, including pet hair, food crumbs and the mud and muck you’ve walked in from the street, so it’s no surprise that they can get a bit grotty if they’re not regularly maintained. Dirty dust canisters, hoses and vacuum cleaner bags can be a breeding ground for bacteria, leading to an unhygienic and poorly functioning vacuum. Our troubleshooters ‘Why does my vacuum smell?’ and ‘Why is my vacuum cleaner noisy?’ go into more detail on this.
The good news is, it’s very easy to clean your vacuum cleaner once you know how. From removing tangled hair from rotating brushes to rinsing filters and avoiding accidental dust explosions, there are several things you can do to ensure your vacuum cleaner is clean, fresh, and functional.
Read on for our handy guide on how to clean your vacuum cleaner without making even more mess.
How to clean your vacuum cleaner
Why do vacuum cleaners need cleaning?
While cleaning your vacuum cleaner may not be top of your to-do list, neglecting this essential job will ultimately leave you with a host of problems with your appliance. A vacuum cleaner that is too full, dirty or blocked cannot circulate air properly which can lead to a range of unpleasant, not to mention potentially expensive, problems.
How often should you clean your vacuum cleaner?
You should generally aim to empty your vacuum cleaner when the dust cylinder or bag is around 75% full to keep it functioning well while cleaning, but you should also give the appliance a full clean around once a month, though this will depend on your household. Vacuum cleaners in homes with pet hair or messy young children, or even just those that are expected to tackle high-traffic areas may need to be cleaned more frequently.
How do you empty a vacuum cleaner?
Always start by disconnecting the appliance from any power source. You may wish to empty your vacuum cleaner outside, particularly if it is a bagless model. Remove the dust-collecting cylinder and place it low into the bin before opening it to release the waste. If your vacuum cleaner uses a bag, you can reduce any wayward dust by holding a damp cloth over the hole connecting the bag to the hose. Place the used bag in the bin, or empty it and wipe it clean, ready for reinsertion after the vacuum has been cleaned.
READ NEXT: Best cordless vacuums
How to clean a vacuum cleaner step-by-step:
- Inspect the floorhead of the appliance and remove any hair, fluff and lint from the rollers and brush bar. You can cut any trapped hair away using scissors but take care not to cut any bristles. If your vacuum has a joint to the body that you can disconnect from the floorhead then do so and check nothing is stuck inside.
- Remove all wands and tubes from the appliance and check you can see straight through. Dislodge any obstructions using a long, blunt object.
- Wipe inside the dust cavity using a cloth and some warm, soapy water. If they are very dirty, you can wash removable canisters, along with any attachments, by soaking them in warm, soapy water. If your appliance has reusable or washable bags, you can give this a wipe clean.
- Check to see if your filter is washable (some are disposable and will need to be replaced instead of washed). Remove and tap the filter to discard any loose dust, then wash in warm, soapy water.
- Wipe the exterior of the vacuum’s body with an antibacterial wipe or cloth.
- Leave all parts to air dry in a well-ventilated place for 24 hours until completely dry before reassembling.
READ NEXT: Best Shark vacuums
The best upright vacuum cleaners you can buy in 2024
If you have carefully cleaned and maintained your vacuum cleaner but it is still underperforming, it may be time to look for a new model. While there are plenty of high-tech robot vacuums, cordless sticks and even dual-function vacuum mops to choose from now, it is hard to beat the performance of a traditional upright vacuum cleaner. Read our pick of the top upright vacuum cleaners, as tested by our expert team.
1. Dyson Ball Animal: Best all-round upright vacuum cleaner
Price when reviewed: £430 | Check price at Dyson
The Dyson Ball Animal is a corded upright vacuum cleaner designed to tackle the ultimate vacuuming problem: large homes with hairy pets. This is a heavy-duty vacuum, with a large 1.8 litre capacity bin and powerful suction.
The main floor head has been updated with anti-tangle technology that’s filtered down from Dyson’s top-of-the-line cordless sticks. Consisting of a comb inside the floor head which pulls hair from the roller before it has a chance to get tangled around it, it’s a simple but very effective way of keeping the brush bar clear of hair.
It also comes with a decent range of attachments, including special tools for removing dust, dirt and hair from upholstery and mattresses, as well as from the difficult-to-access areas under low-clearance furniture.
Read our full Dyson Ball Animal review
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 280 x 390 x 1,065mm; Weight: 7.4kg; Bin capacity: 1.8l; Vacuum type: Corded; Bagless: Yes
2. Vax AirLift Steerable Advance: Best budget upright vacuum
Price when reviewed: £118 | Check price at Amazon
The AirLift is reasonably priced yet it defies the odds by delivering exceptional cleaning and some nifty features. It has a lift-out cylinder that makes it more convenient to clean the stairs and behind the sofa; it has a HEPA filter, which is good news for allergy sufferers; and, most important of all, it offers stellar cleaning performance.
With a right-sided intake port and a brush head that stops working at extreme angles, it isn’t as flexible as the Dyson; however, the Vax AirLift Steerable Advance delivers more bang for your buck than any of its rivals.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 300 x 240 x 1,112mm; Weight: 6.2kg; Bin capacity: 1.l; Vacuum type: Corded; Bagless: Yes
3. Bosch BCH86PETGB Series 6 Athlet ProAnimal: Best lightweight upright vacuum
Price when reviewed: £280 | Check price at John Lewis
The model name is a bit of a mouthful, but the Bosch BCH86PETGB has got it where it counts. Designed to take all kinds of dirt in its stride – particularly pet hair – the multi-purpose brush head delivers superb cleaning performance across all floor types. As for battery life, this cordless vacuum cleaner lasts an hour on a single charge, but it does take a monumental six hours to charge from empty.
Aside from its performance, the BCH86PETGB’s slim design means it will fit into the narrowest of utility cupboards, while the interchangeable handles and tools make it easy to clean the entire house. Plus, at only 3kg, it’s also one of the lightest upright cleaners you’ll find.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 250 x 185 x 1,160mm; Weight: 3kg; Bin capacity: 0.9l; Vacuum type: Cordless; Bagless: Yes