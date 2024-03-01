How to clean a vacuum filter: Ditch the dust to improve your vacuum’s performance

Most vacuums have multiple types of filters, in a Henry, for instance, the dust bag is supported by a round cloth filter that sits on top of it.

In a bagless model, like many of Dyson’s vacuums, you can often find a cyclone filter. These are cylindrical plastic chambers that separate dust from the air as they spin inside. Cyclone filters are likely to work alongside porous filters such as foam, felt or cartridges (cylinders or rectangles of pleated paper or fabric in plastic casing).

What is a HEPA filter?

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are made of fibres capable of trapping 99.97% of particulates larger than 0.3 microns. As Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele, explains: “This has the benefit of capturing allergens and bacteria as well as all the usual household dirt and grime”. HEPA filters usually come in the form of cartridges.

Where can you find the filter?

The location of filters in a vacuum will vary between brands and models:

The filters in cylinder vacuums , whether they’re cartridges, cyclones, cloth or felt, are usually under the lid, near the dust compartment of the appliance.

, whether they’re cartridges, cyclones, cloth or felt, are usually under the lid, near the dust compartment of the appliance. Similarly, most robot and handheld vacuum filters should be easy to hunt down once you have your hands on the dust bin.

and filters should be easy to hunt down once you have your hands on the dust bin. The trickiest filters to locate tend to be in upright vacuums. The less compact design means that there’s likely to be a filter or two by the dust bin, as well as a post-motor filter somewhere further along the appliance.

Check how many filters your vacuum has and where to find them in the user manual if you need to.

How to clean a vacuum filter

1. Unplug your vacuum.

2. Empty the dust bag or compartment, then remove the filters. This should be relatively easy, most vacuums will have mechanisms such as release buttons to help you get to the filter.

3. Detach as many parts as possible. Don’t separate cartridges, but if you have a cloth, sponge or felt filter in a removable casing you’ll want to clean the parts individually.

4. Clean the filter.

Bag filter: Simply empty (reusable) or replace (disposable) the dust bag.

Cloth filter: Tap and shake the dust out by a bin. If you have access to another vacuum cleaner, run it along the inside and outside of the filter. Only wash the cloth in water if the manufacturer states that it’s okay to do so.

Cyclone filter: Tap and shake the dust out by a bin, then rinse the part with cold water until the water runs clear.

Foam or felt filter: First shake out the dust and debris. Next, rinse the filter with cold water, squeezing gently, until the water runs clear. If you’re tempted to use a bit of washing up liquid, check your appliance’s manual first, as some manufacturers advise against this.

Cartridge filter (including HEPA): Tap the filter on the side of a bin to shake off dust. Some cartridges are washable, but many are not. If you have a washable cartridge (check manual) rinse it with cold water.

Otherwise, wiping the cartridge with a dry cloth or gently dislodging debris out of the ridges with a small bristle brush should help.

5. If you washed your filter, you’ll need to wait for it to dry completely. This can take 24 hours or more, but don’t try to speed up the process by using a hair dryer or any other appliance as exposing the filter to excessively high temperatures can cause deformation. Simply leave the filters in a well-ventilated room.

How often should you clean it?

Catrin Davies, senior product manager at SDA Hoover, suggests that for best performance, the filters and bin of your vacuum should be cleaned at least once a month. Of course, how often you use your vacuum and what type of filters you have will impact how much maintenance they need. It’s always worth checking the manual for a cleaning schedule specific to your vacuum.

When should you replace the filter?

Most manufacturers recommend replacing the filters in your vacuum every few months.

Pleated, non-washable filters especially, are often designed to be replaced, and some will even have an indicator to let you know when it’s time to change filters.

Even if your filters don’t come with indicators, if cleaning doesn’t improve their condition or they look worn and misshapen, these are pretty good signs that a filter replacement is in order.