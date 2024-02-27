How to empty a vacuum cleaner: Eliminate dust and dirt with our easy-to-follow advice

If your vacuum cleaner is losing suction, or has suddenly become noisy, then it could be in need of emptying. An overly full canister or vacuum cleaner bag can impact performance, with your cleaner failing to pick up debris via the head, nozzle or wand, and it can even cause overheating and damage to the appliance itself.

Whether you have a high-capacity upright vacuum, a cordless stick cleaner or a traditional bagged Henry Hoover, your vacuum will need to be emptied manually – unless you’ve snapped up a Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum that empties its own bin.

But do you need to empty your vacuum’s canister after every clean? And can you reuse vacuum bags once they’ve been emptied? Read on for our handy guide to emptying your vacuum cleaner without causing a dust explosion.

How often should you empty a vacuum cleaner?

While some people like to empty their vacuum cleaner before or after each use, this really isn’t necessary. Some people find the idea of dust and grime sitting in their canister or bag to be unhygienic; but it’s trapped there and, unless you’ve vacuumed up something truly nasty, it’s fine to leave it there. Besides, replacing vacuum bags unnecessarily is expensive and can be environmentally unfriendly.

Vacuum cleaners require emptying when the bag or dust canister is around 75% full, though if you’re often cleaning up pet hair then you may well find that your vacuum needs to be emptied after each use. Many vacuum cleaners, such as the high-performing Dyson range, feature a transparent dust canister, so it’s easy to see when it needs to be emptied.

How to empty a bagged vacuum cleaner: Step-by-step

1. Disconnect the vacuum cleaner from any power source and take the vacuum cleaner outside if possible.

2. Open the body of the vacuum according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

3. Use a slightly damp microfibre cloth to cover the hole where the bag attaches to the vacuum to prevent any dust escaping and carefully remove the bag.