The five-star Eufy RoboVac 15C Max has just dropped in price thanks to Amazon’s spring sale
The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is one of our favourite robot vacuums and now you can have it for just £150
View deal at Amazon
In our tests, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max proved to be a five-star robot vacuum, and right now you can get it at a five-star price.
Under the current Amazon Spring sale, you can save £80 on the Best Buy award-winning RoboVac, with the price dropping to £150 on the site. So if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, act fast and seize this bargain before the end of the sale on Monday 25 March.
Did the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max get a good review?
- In our full Eufy RoboVac 15C Max review, we gave the robot vacuum five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max?
- At 2,000Pa of suction, the Eufy RoboVac is both a noticeable upgrade on the Eufy 30C and impressively powerful for its price.
- In our tests, it vacuumed for up to 100 minutes before returning to its charging station.
- Despite its power, the RoboVac runs quietly on all settings.
- The RoboVac is 72mm tall, so it can vacuum under most beds and sofas with ease.
Are there any disadvantages to this Eufy RoboVac 15C Max deal?
- The vacuum is less efficient than models with infrared scanning and room mapping functions.
- With the brush width limited to the area between the wheels, the design could be more practical.
How has the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max’s price changed over time?
- The Eufy RoboVac was £270 when we first reviewed it.
- Before the sale it was slightly cheaper at £240, but now you can buy it for £150.
Where can I find more Eufy RoboVac 15C Max deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
A lot of time and care is put into finding the best deals to present to our readers. If you want to know how we pick the deals we feature, read our full explanation in this article.