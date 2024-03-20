The five-star Eufy RoboVac 15C Max has just dropped in price thanks to Amazon’s spring sale

In our tests, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max proved to be a five-star robot vacuum, and right now you can get it at a five-star price.

Under the current Amazon Spring sale, you can save £80 on the Best Buy award-winning RoboVac, with the price dropping to £150 on the site. So if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, act fast and seize this bargain before the end of the sale on Monday 25 March.

Did the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max get a good review?