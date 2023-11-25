This superb Shark cordless vacuum PLUNGES in price for Black Friday

It also stands out for its innovative brush roller equipped with “PowerFins”. These stiff fabric flaps, arranged in a chevron pattern, agitate the fibres in carpets more vigorously than a standard brush, resulting in more effective cleaning. This feature, combined with Shark’s powerful cleaning capabilities and an articulated extension wand, makes this vacuum one of the most effective cordless stick vacuums available​​.

The vacuum comes with a folding wand that can be adjusted for storage or cleaning under low furniture, adding to its versatility. It also includes several useful attachments, such as a motorised pet tool, a dusting brush, and a crevice tool, and offers a generous 700ml collection bin capacity. Battery life is reasonable, too, lasting around 24 minutes in standard power mode, but it may require frequent recharging depending on usage​​.

Using the Shark IZ300UKT is straightforward, thanks to its user-friendly interface. It features a screen that displays the battery capacity and has buttons for toggling between carpet and hard floor modes, as well as cycling through the device’s three power modes: Eco, Standard, and Boost.