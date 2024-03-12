Why does my vacuum cleaner smell?

Your vacuum cleaner is a hardworking appliance that collects pet hair, dirt, dust and debris by design, so it’s no wonder that it may smell a bit unpleasant from time to time. As the contents of your carpet collect in its cylinder, filter, hose, and any of its brushes or attachments, bacteria can start to breed and ferment, and will really reek over time. But though smells are common, do not be tempted to ignore them. Haylee Bourne, Head of Product Management at VAX, says, “Vacuuming smells are key indicators that all is not as it should be.”

How do I find the source of the smell?

If, at first, it’s not easily apparent where the stench is coming from, then consider what your vacuum smells like:

Musty, mouldy types of smells are generally the result of bacteria in the dust that’s collected in your vacuum.

Burning smells, on the other hand, usually indicate something overheating in the appliance. If this is the case, stop using your appliance, disconnect it from any power source and leave it to cool before moving on to the steps below.

How do I get rid of smells from my vacuum cleaner?

To get your vacuum cleaner smelling fresh again there are a few things you can do:

Empty your vacuum cleaner – We have a longer guide on how to empty your vacuum cleaner that you can read for more detail but, essentially, you should empty the dust canister or bag and check that all of the parts are free from obstruction. Remove the filter and give it a tap – best to do this outside or low down in the bin – to shake loose any excess dust. Brushes should be checked for hair or any other debris that may be tangled – this, in particular, can cause the tell-tale burning smell – and cut through any trapped material carefully with scissors. If this becomes a frequent problem, you might consider purchasing an appliance with anti-wrap technology like the Shark Anti Hair Wrap with PowerFins.