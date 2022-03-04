Best Fitbit for women 2022: Top 5 Fitbits for health, wellness and smashing your goals

Fitbit offers a well-known range of much-lauded fitness trackers. The issue? There’s more options than you can shake a stick at. And though the range is ostensibly unisex, there are subtle nuances between models that make some options a better fit for women.

Whether you’re after sleek and pared back, or highly functional for peak performance, we decode the best Fitbits for women out there.

How to choose the best Fitbit for you

The first thing to consider is functionality. Do you want a good old-fashioned fitness tracker? Or are you looking for more of a feature-rich smartwatch-inspired device? Fitbits of the more pared-back ilk, such as the Versa, tend to be physically smaller and less imposing on smaller wrists. The high-functionality smartwatch-style Fitbits, meanwhile, such as the Sense or Ionic, are a bit clunkier – they may sit prominently on some wrists – but if it’s features and performance you’re after they’re your best bet.

Secondly, how active are you? The suite of Fitbits on offer come equipped with sleep monitoring and activity tracking features, but if you get further afield with your exercise, you might want to seek out the bigger range of exercise modes offered by higher spec models.

READ NEXT: Best fitness trackers to buy

What’s your heart (rate) telling you? Most Fitbits offer heart-rate monitoring of some capacity, although more basic models like the Alta and the Inspire don’t, so have a think how important that feature is to you. Some models, like the Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, boast a ‘multipath’ heart rate sensor that purports to offer more finely tuned readings. Similarly, some devices come with built-in GPS, permitting you to go for phone-free runs, while others depend on connectivity to your smartphone – something to bear in mind if you’re looking to shed yourself of gadgets while exercising.

And finally, a special mention for style. Gone are the identikit black bands of yore – nowadays you can fit your Fitbit to your aesthetic, whether you’re after slick and sporty, slim and elegant, or full ‘House of Gucci’.

The best Fitbits to buy

1. Fitbit Sense: The best for wellness

Price: £189 | Buy now from Amazon

Some studies suggest that the number of women suffering work-related stress is 50% higher than amongst men of the same age. If keeping on top of your wellbeing is a priority for you in 2022, look no further than the Fitbit Sense. The Sense comes equipped with an EDA sensor (that’s electrodermal to the uninitiated) to measure your stress levels and has also been endowed with the ‘multipath’ heart-rate sensor and the ability to take ECGs, so users can keep an eye on their mental health and cardiac functionality when out and about.

The Sense has a temperature reading sensor which is great for discerning whether you have a fever, and can be useful – though obligatory word of caution – for tracking your menstrual cycle. Temperature rises can happen as a result of the hormone changes that drive ovulation, though Fitbit itself admits the device is sensitive to spikes in room temperature.

Don’t worry about being caught short either: the Sense has six days of battery life and comes with GPS, making it a great high-spec option for busy, health-attuned women.

Buy now from Amazon

2. Fitbit Versa 3: The best for multitasking

Price: £165 | Buy now from Amazon





If women are the doyennes of multitasking, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch-style salve that makes all that life-juggling a whole lot easier. The Versa 3 can track your fitness levels while you take phone calls from it – and an imminent update will soon bring the Google Assistant to the model in the UK.

Concerned about your heart rate with so much on your plate? The Versa 3’s multipath sensor is an upgraded heart-rate monitor that purports to offer more accurate, detailed readings. Plus, its stylish and lightweight casing make it perfect for everyday wear.

Buy now from Amazon

3. Fitbit Luxe: The best for aestheticians

Price: £179 | Buy now from Amazon





What the Fitbit Luxe lacks in substance – and we’ll say this upfront: no GPS, a petite screen and left-wanting accuracy on the heart-rate tracking front – it more than makes up for in style. This slim-build, elegant fitness tracker can be purchased in futuristic gold for a Balenciaga-esque look, or a Hermes dupe gold link bracelet.

And while it won’t be taking an ECG any time soon, it does a commendable job of activity and sleep tracking, with a very decent battery life for its (relatively) modest price. If you’re looking to put your best, er, forearm forward this season, the many iterations of the Fitbit Luxe are worth a muse.

Buy now from Amazon

4. Fitbit Inspire 2: The best on a budget

Price: £66 | Buy now from Amazon





The pocket-sized Inspire 2 will keep your pockets happy too. It’s a neat, self-contained model boasting a commendable battery life and a surprisingly sharp screen. Straps are interchangeable but you’ll need to stick to Inspire-specific straps (you can’t just switch straps between models), although Fitbit does offer two strap sizes in the box, so those with slender wrists can enjoy a snug fit too.

If you’re an athlete, this probably isn’t the fitness tracker for you, but it’s a fantastic price for a compact, entry-level offering that initiates you into the Fitbit community. Plus, there’s a free year of Fitbit Premium thrown in to sweeten the deal; that’s more than enough time to get some serious momentum on your fitness goals.

Buy now from Amazon