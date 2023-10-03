Best dive watch 2023: Elevate your everyday style with our pick of the finest daily divers

The best dive watches are designed to keep on ticking even under pressure, whether that’s due to the sheer weight of the water when descending to great depths, or just the demands of a life on a busy person’s wrist. Dive watches are, in a word, robust.

While these tough-as-nails timepieces are built for action, they’re surprisingly sartorially versatile too – arm yourself with both a smart bracelet and a practical NATO strap, and you’ve got a watch that can handle everything from attending formal events to navigating the oceans. You’ll be able to wear your watch in water without worrying about damage to the intricate internal mechanism and, with regular services, it could last you a lifetime, or possibly beyond.

To be considered a ‘dive watch’, a timepiece must be water resistant to a depth of at least 100 metres, though some dive watches can go much deeper than this. Dive watches almost always feature a unidirectional rotating bezel too, which is a feature that allows divers to track their time spent underwater. Here are a few of our favourites.