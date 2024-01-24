Best Seiko watches 2024: Top picks from the iconic Japanese brand

What type of Seiko watch should I buy?

There are lots of different types of watches to choose from, and which model is best for you will largely depend on when and how you intend on using it. Seiko is best known for its dive watches, which make excellent daily drivers thanks to their robust build and versatility. The company also makes some fantastic dress watches, which are better suited to the office or special occasions, with dainty, elegant features that see them pair well with tailoring.

Are Seiko watches easy to service?

Authorised Seiko dealers are everywhere, which will make keeping your watch in tip-top condition extremely easy. The brand recommends that its watches are serviced roughly every three years – and, provided nothing major needs to be replaced or repaired, this shouldn’t cost a great deal of money.

Why do Seiko watches have nicknames?

For as long as there have been Seiko watches with uninspired alphanumeric names there have been fans coming up with catchier unofficial nicknames. This is the reason you might see models such as the SRPE15J1 being referred to as the “Cocktail Time”, or the SRPB51 talked about as the “Samurai”.

These nicknames are often based on a watch’s recognisable details. The Samurai, for example, is so called for its angular case edges that look as though they were sheared off with the blade of a Katana, while the Turtle gets its name from its rounded edges that resemble those of a turtle’s shell.

How we test Seiko watches

We get hands on with every Seiko watch we review. Our testers wear the watches daily to assess comfort, durability and the scratch resistance of the casing and crystal. We also go over every watch in fine detail, looking for manufacturing flaws or imperfections, paying close attention to the alignment of the indices, quality of the bracelet or strap and clarity of the crystal, for example. Only watches that meet our expectations make the cut.

