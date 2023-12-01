The best watches under £500 in 2023: Seiko, Orient, Citizen and more

Quartz watches will keep time regardless of whether they’re moving – they won’t die and need to be reset if you take them off and leave them lying around – but the battery will, at some point, need to be replaced. On the plus side, a quartz movement takes up less space than an automatic movement, which means quartz watches can be much slimmer than their automatic counterparts.

Automatic watches don’t need a battery to run. Motion charges these watches, so if they stop moving they will eventually run out of juice, at least until the next time they’re worn. Automatic watches generally command much higher prices because of the intricate mechanisms they use, and that they can potentially keep working indefinitely. That said, nothing lasts forever, so to keep an automatic running it’s wise to get them serviced occasionally – oiling the mechanisms and replacing any parts that have worn out – and watchmakers tend to recommend a service every three to five years.

What type of watch strap is best?

That really depends. There are two elements to consider: aesthetics and performance. You need to think about when and where you’re going to be wearing your watch. If it’s a sporty smartwatch, you’ll probably want a rubber strap, as it will be comfortable and won’t absorb sweat from your wrist. On the other hand, if you need a watch for special occasions, a smart leather strap or a metal bracelet will look far more presentable. For everyday watches, a nylon ‘NATO’ strap is casual, inexpensive and durable enough to stand the rigour of daily use.

What style of watch should I choose?

There are many different watch styles on the market, but they generally fall into one of a few main categories. Sports watches, like divers and chronographs, are frequently chunky timepieces reflecting their utilitarian approach; however, they are still great for general day-to-day use, making them a good option if you’re looking for one watch to do it all. There are also dress watches, which tend to be slim affairs featuring simple, elegant styling, making them ideal for formal occasions. Then there are performance watches, designed to give you detailed feedback for fitness activities, like running, hiking and swimming.

The key is to think about your lifestyle and what you want from your watch before settling on any one particular style.

