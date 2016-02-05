Best Fitbit 2021: Which Fitbit tracker is right for you?

Working out which Fitbit is best for you can be a headache. Search for Fitbit on Amazon and you’re presented with a huge amount of choice: even if you discount all the skins and third-party trackers piggybacking off the brand name, there are no fewer than ten Fitbits vying for attention. How do you pick between them?

With this guide, we aim to clear up any confusion you might have and help you decide which is the best Fitbit for you. In addition to the models listed below, however, there may be older Fitbit devices still on the market in small numbers. While Fitbit may have officially discontinued these following the release of its newest trackers, some still make a good purchase. Just because the Fitbit Blaze doesn't make this list, for example, doesn’t mean it’s not worth looking at for the right price. It goes without saying, however, that if the price exceeds a more modern counterpart listed below, then you should stick to the Fitbit trackers below.

How to choose the best Fitbit for you

As we’ve mentioned, when it comes to Fitbits, the sheer amount of choice can be dizzying. We’ve outlined some key questions here to ask yourself when making your decision, to help you find the right Fitbit for you.

What features should I look for?

To avoid overloading you with information and putting you off Fitbits for good, this guide isn’t quite as exhaustive as it could be. Instead, here are some of the standout features you should consider before you buy a Fitbit:

Connected or built-in GPS? In the world of fitness trackers, GPS is crucial. However, it’s important to bear in mind that not all Fitbits have this built-in. Those that don’t will instead offer connected GPS, meaning they rely on your smartphone’s GPS features. So, if you don’t want to take your phone out on your runs all the time, look for a Fitbit with built-in GPS, such as the Versa 3, Charge 4, Ionic or Sense. With the exception of the kids’ Fitbit Ace, all of the wearables in our roundup offer at least connected GPS.

Do I even want a Fitbit?

If you’ve read this far, you might be tempted to ignore this question. However, in today’s market, Fitbit doesn’t hold the monopoly on fitness trackers. You’ve got plenty of options from brands such as Garmin, as well as Huawei and Xiaomi, for example. So, if you really want to do your research and get the full rundown, we recommend also reading some of our other roundups, listed below:

Otherwise, read on for our pick of the best Fitbits to buy.

The best Fitbits to buy

1. Fitbit Versa 3: A welcome upgrade to Fitbit’s best smartwatch

Price: From £180



The Versa is Fitbit’s most popular smartwatch-style tracker and made a big splash when it was first introduced. Sleek, stylish and lightweight, it’s a decent alternative to more expensive rivals from Apple and Samsung.

The main drawback of the original was the lack of integrated GPS, meaning you couldn’t track speed, pace and position without taking your phone in your pocket while you worked out.

That all changes with the Versa 3, the first Versa smartwatch to feature built-in GPS. That’s not where the upgrades stop, either. The Versa 3 also comes with an upgraded “multipath” heart-rate sensor, a screen that fills more of the front of the watch body, plus the ability to take phone calls. Though it’s not live in the UK yet, Google Assistant will also be coming to the Versa 3 in a later update.

Read our full review of the Fitbit Versa 3

2. Fitbit Sense: Best for health and wellbeing features

Price: From £279



As the successor to the Fitbit Ionic, the Sense has its focus largely set on health and wellbeing tracking and it’s stuffed with new features. These include an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor to measure stress, the ability to take ECG and SpO2 readings, and Fitbit’s latest “multipath” heart-rate sensor.

In addition to this, the Sense comes with the usual sports tracking modes as well as built-in GPS, over six days of battery life and the ability to take calls if you’ve got your phone nearby (as with the Versa 3, the addition of Google Assistant is coming soon). That said, at a retail price of £300, it’s far from the cheapest Fitbit out there, and those looking for a wearable specifically for running/activity stats might be better off with a Garmin Forerunner 245 or Vivoactive 3.

Read our full Fitbit Sense review

3. Fitbit Inspire 2: The best-value Fitbit gets an upgrade

Price: From £77



As a great-value fitness tracker, we really liked the Fitbit Inspire HR, and it stands to reason that we should also look favourably on its follow-up, the Inspire 2.

Launched at £90, the same retail price as the Inspire HR, the Inspire 2 is very similar to its predecessor, in a similarly good-looking sleek (though more rounded) package. Where it stands out, however, is the battery life, offering up to ten days from a single charge – double that of its predecessor. The Inspire 2 also comes with the Active Zone Minutes feature that was introduced earlier in 2020 and 24/7 heart-rate monitoring. Much like the Inspire HR, though, you’ll have to make do with connected GPS. In other words, you’ll need to take your phone out with you if you want speed and positional data from your workouts.

Read our full Fitbit Inspire review

4. Fitbit Versa: The best-value Fitbit smartwatch

Price: From £153



This is now Fitbit's oldest Versa (particularly with the introduction of the Versa 3), but it's still one of the best-value Fitbit smartwatches you can buy. While not the most fully featured, the Versa is a better overall buy than the Ionic for three reasons: weight, looks and price. It’s a more comfortable fit, it has something of the Apple Watch about it, and it goes for £100 cheaper than the top-end product.

Yes, it lacks GPS, meaning you’ll need to take your phone out if you want to track your runs accurately, but if you’re happy with that, then there’s simply no contest.

Read our full Fitbit Versa review

5. Fitbit Charge 4: Best all-rounder now comes with GPS

Price: From £104



The Fitbit Charge 4 has a number of notable upgrades on its predecessor, the Charge 3.

The big new feature is integrated GPS, making the Charge 4 the first non-smartwatch Fitbit tracker to feature the technology. This means you can don your Charge for a run or a bike ride and track your pace and location without needing to take your phone with you.

Fitbit has also introduced a new fitness metric with the Charge 4, Active Zone Minutes, which aims to give users a way of measuring the intensity of their activities over the course of a day or week in much the same way as step counts function on other trackers.

The Charge 4 remains physically unchanged, which means existing wristbands and charging cables will fit, and it costs the same as the outgoing Charge 3 used to, although while there are still stocks available of the Fitbit Charge 3 you will be able to buy it at a lower cost.

Read our full Fitbit Charge 4 review

6. Fitbit Ionic: Best Fitbit for runners

Price: From £150



If you’re seriously into your running or biking, then the Fitbit Ionic – expensive as it is – is the sensible choice. It’s all down to the built-in GPS that means you can accurately track pace and distance without having to rely on the sometimes flakey link between your phone and your watch. You can even leave your phone behind completely if you like.

It’s the most fully featured Fitbit of all, with special apps, contactless payment and the ability to store up to 300 songs on your wrist.

Read our full Fitbit Ionic review

7. Fitbit Luxe: Best Fitbit for the fashion-conscious

Price: From £130



As far as fitness-tracking features go, the Fitbit Luxe is relatively basic, even disappointing in some respects: there’s no GPS, heart-rate tracking accuracy leaves a lot to be desired, and the screen is frustratingly small.

But, arguably, the real point of the Luxe isn’t it’s performance or apps – it’s all about the looks. The Luxe is Fitbit’s first fitness tracker in which aesthetics take centre stage, and they don’t disappoint. This sleek and stylish wearable comes in a range of designs that look fantastic, from soft gold stainless steel with a lunar white wristband, to a special edition gold link bracelet (which will cost you an extra £50).

The Fitbit Luxe does a good job of nailing basic fitness and activity metrics. Sleep tracking is impressive, it’s got a good battery life, and it also comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium. But because of the flaws mentioned above, it’s hard to recommend it on performance alone. Instead, the Luxe is primarily for those who consider fashion as a top priority.

Read our full Fitbit Luxe review

8. Fitbit Ace 2: Best Fitbit for kids

Price: From £50



In terms of functionality, there’s not a great deal of difference between the first-generation Fitbit Ace and its successor, but in looks and design it’s a whole lot more child-friendly, able to deal with bumps and knocks along the way.

While the child-friendly version of the software incentivises good habits, it’s the parents who have ultimate control. You can check in on your kids’ progress as well as having a final say over who they befriend on the platform, for example. If you want a Fitbit for your child, this is the only real option.

Read our full Fitbit Ace 2 review