Top 10 luxury watch brands 2024: The leading names in heritage, craftsmanship and quality

The best luxury watch brands are synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, prestige and exclusivity. These names are known for elevating watches from simple time-telling tools to intricate works of art that routinely sell for thousands instead of a few hundred. You’re unlikely to find a Swatch or a Casio being auctioned off alongside Picassos and Fabergé eggs at Sotheby’s, but a vintage Rolex or Omega? That’s practically a common occurrence.

Watch brands can earn ‘luxury’ status for a variety of reasons, but they all tend to have a few things in common. Firstly, these are brands with history and heritage – many of these manufacturers have been making watches for well over a century, honing their craft in the process. Along the way, their timepieces may have been worn by historic public figures, immortalised in film and put on pedestals by collectors.

Secondly, the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that luxury watch brands put into their products elevates them far above the competition. Rolex famously claimed it can take a year to produce a single watch, which translates into a degree of quality that lesser, mass-produced brands simply can’t compete with.

Last but not least, luxury watches are highly exclusive. Their often eye-watering price tags mean only a privileged few can afford them. Even those with pockets deep enough might have a long wait ahead of them before they’re able to buy the watch they want. All of this fuels the hype around high-end timepieces and means they’re often worn as status symbols.

How to choose the best luxury watch brand for you

A luxury watch is a huge purchase, whether you’re spending £1,000 or £10,000, or more. With that in mind, it’s something you’ll want to understand thoroughly before pulling the proverbial trigger. Our buying guide can’t replace the weeks, months or even years’ worth of research that people like to do before parting with this sort of money, but it will help to address some of the most common questions you might have going in.

How long can I expect to wait for a luxury watch?

We’ve all heard tales of people having to spend years on a waiting list to be able to buy their dream watch, but how long you’ll have to wait depends entirely on the timepiece you’re after and where you’re getting it from.