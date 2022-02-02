Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Whole Home Kit review: A decent option for long-range home networking

You could argue that today’s mesh systems have stolen powerline networking’s thunder. Looking to cover the whole home in Wi-Fi? Even a cheap Wi-Fi 5 mesh might do the trick, or you might find a single Wi-Fi 6 router will have you covered for £100 or less.

Yet there are still situations where running home network data across your mains cable is a better option, giving you more bandwidth where you need it most. Maybe you have an awkwardly shaped home, long and thin, where you’ll struggle to get a good signal at range?

Or you have to get a connection to a garage or outbuilding, through thick stone or concrete walls and a lot of glass. In these situations, powerline still rules and by taking a hybrid approach you can still have the best of Wi-Fi too.

Buy now from Ebuyer

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Whole Home Kit review: What do you get for the money?

This is exactly what Devolo has done with its Magic 2 WiFi 6 range. Each kit consists of an Ethernet to Powerline adapter and one or more powerline-to-Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 extenders.

These effectively work like a mesh system using powerline as the backhaul, with data rates running at up to 2,400Mbits/sec over your mains and 1800Mbits/sec dual-band over Wi-Fi 6 in 2x2 MU MIMO configuration.

As you might expect these figures are theoretical maximums – you won’t ever see the 1,201Mbits/sec you could potentially realise over the 5GHz band on WiFi 6, let alone the 2,400Mbits/sec on Powerline – but you’ll still be looking at higher speeds than previous generation devices, giving you faster Wi-Fi and better signal strength around your home.

The kit we’re reviewing is the Whole Home Kit, available for around £300 to £350. This comes with one Ethernet to powerline adapter and a pair of extenders, plus a cable to connect your adapter to your modem or router. There’s also a cheaper Starter Kit available with just the one extender, while you can buy additional extenders on their own.

Both the adapter and the two extenders are pretty bulky white plastic units and while each has a mains power passthrough you still need to make sure that there’s space for them to fit physically into the mains socket. Check that you have a good four inches of clearance above your socket before you buy.

READ NEXT: The best mesh Wi-Fi routers

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Whole Home Kit review: How easy is it to set up?

In theory, the units in each kit come pre-paired and work as soon as they’re plugged into the mains. Sadly, this didn’t work out with our review kit but by having the adapter and one extender plugged into adjacent sockets, it only took one button press on each to get them connected. If you’re happy to run with the default network name and password that’s all it takes.

If not – if you want to, say, use an existing SSID and password for easy roaming with your existing router – then you have a couple of options. First, each extender has a Wi-Fi button on the front. Press this, then press the WPS button on your router, and you clone the SSID and password from one to the other. If that doesn’t work – and it didn’t in my case – then you need to use Devolo’s Cockpit app or the browser-based UI. Both feel a little dated compared to the user-friendly apps we’re seeing on modern mesh network systems these days, and aren’t particularly intuitive, but isn’t difficult to find the necessary settings and change them manually. You can also check for firmware updates while you’re there.

The Cockpit app also comes in useful for positioning your extenders, as you get an at-a-glance display of your Powerline network with the current connection speed between each extender and the main adapter clearly listed. On top of that, the browser-based UI also features simple parental controls, where you can define devices by their MAC address then set time periods during which Wi-Fi access is allowed. It’s basic stuff and the setup feels old-fashioned, but it's still good to have the option.

Buy now from eBuyer

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Whole Home Kit review: How well does it work?

Devolo’s kit is undeniably effective when it comes to getting Wi-Fi to the furthest corners of your home. At the moment, my normal network runs on a two-node Netgear Orbi dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 (RBK352) setup, with the main router in my living room and the second node in an upstairs office.

Testing with a NAS plugged into the router and a Lenovo ThinkBook laptop with a 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 network card, I can get a maximum 16.2MB/sec upstream and 12.9MB/sec downstream in the kitchen at the opposite end of the house. With the Devolo kit, those figures rise to 37.5MB/sec and 29.1MB/sec.

However, much depends on the quality and layout of your mains wiring. In the upstairs office, the Orbi gives me 32.2MB/sec and 21.2MB/sec. Even with some trial-and-error repositioning of the two extenders, the best I could get from the Devolo kit was 17.3MB/sec and 8.3MB/sec. These results aren’t disastrous – they still equate to 138Mbits/sec and 66Mbits/sec – but they’re a little disappointing given the headline speeds.

Similarly, downstream speeds in the hallway next door to the living room router weren’t any better than the router’s own speeds. Here the Orbi system gives me 46MB/sec compared to 44MB/sec from the Magic 2 WiFi 6, although this rose to 49.6MB/sec when my laptop was connected to the extender with an Ethernet cable.

What’s more, other options may be faster. For instance, when I tested TP-Link’s AX90 router it gave me downstream speeds of 43.9MB/sec in the office and 54.6MB/sec in the kitchen; pretty good for a single unit costing under £250. With the addition of the TP-Link RE505x AX1500 range extender, I was able to get the office speeds up to 50.7MB/sec.

Yet there are still areas where the Magic 2 WiFi 6 kit comes into its own. In my outside office, the highest downstream speed I’ve ever seen from a Wi-Fi extension kit is 4.2MB/sec. Even the fastest powerline setup I’ve tested only reached 11.2MB/sec. The Magic 2 WiFi 6 kit averaged out at 12.5MB/sec in testing, with peaks of over 16MB/sec.

READ NEXT: The best Wi-Fi extenders to buy

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi 6 Whole Home Kit review: Should you buy one?

Maybe. In many UK homes you’re likely to get better performance and an easier to manage network from either a modern Wi-Fi 6 router or a good mesh system. What’s more, the prices of comparable Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems are now falling below £250.

All the same, there are situations, where you have a distant room or an outside office, where the Magic 2 WiFi 6’s killer combo of Wi-Fi 6 and Powerline is going to get you better results, while still dishing out decent speeds throughout your home. Just be aware that much depends on the state of your mains cabling and how it’s been laid out.

In the right circumstances, the Magic 2 WiFi 6 Whole Home Kit can stretch your Wi-Fi further than just about anything else, even if isn’t the fastest nor the cheapest option for the average-sized home.

Buy now from Ebuyer