Mercusys Halo H90X AX6000 review: A strong Wi-Fi 6 mesh, but not outstanding

Mercusys Halo H90X review: Performance

On paper the Halo H90X’s 4.8Gbits/sec maximum connection speed is twice as fast as the older H80X. However, this change in the specification is solely down to a doubling of the system’s MIMO capabilities, from 2×2 to 4×4. Since most consumer devices are limited to 2×2 MIMO, you wouldn’t necessarily expect individual laptops and smartphones to see any advantage from this change.

To find out how the H90X performs in real-world use, I tested the system in my usual way, using an HP Elitebook Dragonfly laptop equipped with an Intel AX200 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 card. I took this to various areas of my home, connected it to the 5GHz Halo network and measured average read and write speeds when copying files to and from an Asustor AS3304T Drivestor NAS (connected to the primary Halo unit by 2.5GbE).

The speeds I saw are shown in the graph below, along with comparable results for the Halo H80X and the other mesh systems mentioned previously. I carried out my tests twice with the H90X system, once using a two-node configuration and once with three stations spread around my home, but I saw no significant difference in the results – evidently two Halo units are enough to fully cover my split-level, three-bedroom maisonette. For clarity, therefore, I’ve focused on two-node performance:

There’s no doubt about it, even with a single 2×2 client the new mesh is faster than the H80X. I saw a dip in performance in the kitchen, and a big uptick in the living room, but overall the Halo H90X delivered excellent speeds throughout my home.

It even measured up favourably against the tri-band Huawei Mesh 7 and TP-Link Deco XE75 systems, with faster download speeds in almost all locations. The Mercusys couldn’t keep up with the Linksys Velop Pro 6E, but it’s still an impressive set of results for a dual-band mesh.

This very respectable showing may have something to do with the H90X’s improved antenna array, compared to the H80X. The slightly larger casing allows for a larger aerial assembly, and Mercusys claims that the H90X has improved overall reception sensitivity.

What’s more, this test doesn’t reveal the full performance potential of the Halo H90X, because it only uses a single client. With twice the MIMO capacity of the H80X, the H90X ought to really shine when multiple devices are reading and writing data at once. Unfortunately, testing multi-client performance isn’t quite as simple as firing up our standard test on two laptops at the same time, as trying to read and write multiple files at once is liable to cause slowdowns at the NAS.

To measure the multi-client capabilities of the H90X I therefore turned to Totusoft’s LAN Speed Test tool, with the optional server component which stores test data in RAM on a target Windows system. This means its results don’t perfectly reflect real-world performance, and aren’t directly comparable to the results of our NAS-based file-copy tests – but it also means that any potential effects of storage latency and caching are removed from the equation.

To ensure a fair comparison between systems I dug out the original Halo H80X and tested it in exactly the same way as the H90X. Both meshes were set up in a two-node configuration, with my server PC connected to the primary Halo unit via Ethernet. I then tested read and write speeds in all of my usual test locations using two laptops simultaneously – the first, my usual HP Elitebook Dragonfly, the second a Dell Inspiron 7610 equipped with the same Wi-Fi card. Here’s what I saw:

Halo H80X Halo H90X MB/sec Laptop 1 Laptop 2 TOTAL Laptop 1 Laptop 2 TOTAL Bathroom download 11.8 10.2 22 16.1 15.1 31.2 Bedroom download 12.7 11.9 24.6 18.4 17.8 36.2 Kitchen download 16.2 10 26.2 28.5 21 49.5 Living room download 23.2 20.1 43.3 33.5 30.3 63.8 Study download 13.6 23.3 36.9 34 31.2 65.2 Bathroom upload 15.5 15.4 30.9 26.2 21 47.2 Bedroom upload 34.9 18.3 53.2 38.5 37 75.5 Kitchen upload 14.7 8.2 22.9 24 26.9 50.9 Living room upload 24.9 33.5 58.4 56.2 66.4 122.6 Study upload 31.9 51 82.9 65.3 74.8 140.1

While the H90X still didn’t provide double the total throughput of the H80X, it gave both laptops a significantly faster connection. In an age when our homes are filling up with connected devices, that’s an attractive capability.

The H90X’s enhanced MIMO capabilities also mean it has more backhaul capacity between mesh stations, which doubtless helps it compete with tri-band systems.

However, that’s not enough to really boost the H90X into the Champions League of meshes. The similarly priced Velop Pro 6E delivered faster downloads than the Halo H90X’s download speeds in every location, while the premium-priced TP-Link Deco XE200 and Netgear Orbi RBKE963 systems remain way out ahead of the pack.