Synology RT6600ax review: A speedy Wi-Fi 6 router

As well as supporting the standard Wi-Fi 6 channels, the high-speed radio can also operate in the 5.9GHz frequency range; this isn’t accessible to most client devices, but it can be used for a high-bandwidth, low-interference backhaul connection if you wish to pair multiple Synology routers or mesh units together.

There’s no 6GHz transmitter, however, so Wi-Fi 6E is out of the question, nor does the RT6600ax know about Wi-Fi 7. You can still use it with devices that support these technologies, but you won’t get the benefit of their higher frequencies and speeds.

The other distinctive selling point of the RT6600ax is its SRM (Synology Router Manager) operating system. This uses a smart mouse-driven GUI that feels more like a Linux desktop than a typical router interface, and it offers an extensive range of features and options. If you’re looking for a router to set up and forget about then this might not be much of a draw, but if you like to get hands-on with your network settings it’s a definite plus point.

Synology RT6600ax router review: Price and competition

At £317, the RT6600ax is expensive. If you don’t need extreme wireless speeds or a sophisticated management interface, there are plenty of cheaper options.

For example, the Linksys MR7350 will provide decent Wi-Fi performance throughout a typical-sized home for just £95. Budget a little more and you can get our recommended Asus RT-AX59U for a reasonable £123; its Wi-Fi speeds at long range aren’t quite a match for the Linksys, but it comes with a great set of software features, including built-in network security and parental controls.

Two other router options from Asus worth considering are the Asus TUF Gaming AX5400 and the Asus RT-AXE7800. The former has a selection of custom gaming features to help you get a smooth, fast online experience, while the latter adds Wi-Fi 6E, enabling top-speed connections for 6GHz-enabled devices. These models cost £166 and £225 respectively, so they’re still substantially cheaper than the Synology RT6600ax.