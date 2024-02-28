Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router review: Smart software, but speeds are so-so

Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router review: Performance

Although the WRX560 is marketed as a mesh system, the hardware isn’t perfectly tailored to that role. Since it has only a single 5GHz radio, node-to-node communications inescapably eat into the bandwidth available for your client devices. It’s also held back by a top transmission speed of 2.4Gbits/sec, while other meshes and routers can go twice as fast.

To find out how the WRX560 performs in practice, I first set up the primary unit as a standalone router in my study at home and connected an Asustor Drivestor AS3304T NAS to the 2.5GbE port. I then took my test laptop (equipped with an Intel AX210 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E network card) to various locations around the house, copied a set of 100MB data files to the NAS and measured the average upload and download speeds. After completing these tests with a single WRX560, I installed a second unit at the far side of the adjoining bedroom and repeated the tests in mesh mode.

The results I saw are shown in the table below, along with results from the other meshes mentioned above. Figures for competing meshes were all obtained in a two-node configuration, with the test laptop connecting on the 5GHz band.

The WRX560 performs pretty well at short range. In the study and the downstairs living room it delivered best-in-class upload speeds and perfectly respectable downloads – however it couldn’t keep up with TP-Link’s Deco systems. There was no significant difference between standalone and mesh performance in these locations, since my test laptop locked onto the primary router unit for both uploads and downloads.

That happened in the kitchen too, but here the WRX560’s performance was less impressive. Almost every other mesh gave me faster downloads, with the sole exception of the budget D-Link system.

When I moved further away, towards the back of the house, the extra mesh unit came into play, delivering a palpable boost to upload and download speeds in the bedroom and bathroom. Even so, the WRX560 still lagged behind the Mercusys and TP-Link systems.