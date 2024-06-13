Tenda A23 Wi-Fi 6 Extender review: The cheap way to spread Wi-Fi 6 around the house

There are two ways to configure the A23. First, by using WPS to link it to your existing network. Or second, by connecting directly to the A23, then selecting your network from a list on the extender’s browser-based control panel.

From there, you simply choose which 2.4GHz and 5GHz network to extend, enter the password and then select names for your extended networks. By default, the A23 will simply add an -EXT suffix to your existing Wi-Fi network name but you can change this.

That’s basically it. Tenda’s Intelligent Path Selection feature is supposed to ensure you’re always connected through the fastest path to your router, while the LED indicator on the front glows different red, green or amber to show the strength of the signal between the extender and the router.

This gives you some help when you’re trying to find the optimal mains socket between your router and the area where you’re trying to boost the signal. However, you’ll have to wait while the extender powers up and runs through configuration, and it seems to take longer (up to a minute or two) if you’re trying to set it up in an area where the signal’s weak.