What is mesh Wi-Fi?
Get a fast and reliable connection in every corner of your home with a mesh Wi-Fi system
Mesh Wi-Fi systems are an elegant solution to the problem of getting fast and reliable Wi-Fi access all over your home or business. While this technology has its downsides, it provides a solution to an internet-old problem: the need to receive an internet connection in every corner of your premises.
Understanding standard Wi-Fi setups
The most common basic Wi-Fi setup consists of an internet gateway device, such as a fibre or cable modem, and a Wi-Fi router. In most cases, these devices are rolled into one, so you’ll have a single device that connects to the outside world and provides wired Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity for your local devices.
Wi-Fi signals are strongest and fastest near the Wi-Fi router and get progressively worse the further you move away, or if walls or radio-blocking objects get between you and the device.
A single router is probably fine for a small home or flat, but if you live somewhere where there are dead spots in the places you need internet access, you’ll need a way to extend the Wi-Fi signal.
What is mesh Wi-Fi and how is it different?
Mesh Wi-Fi is essentially a distributed Wi-Fi router. The mesh system consists of multiple small Wi-Fi routers, or nodes, that appear as one large router to your Wi-Fi devices. The mesh nodes communicate with each other using a dedicated communications channel known as the “backhaul”.
Cheaper mesh systems use 5GHz Wi-Fi as shared backhaul, which does have performance implications, but usually not to the extent where it matters for the average household.
More expensive mesh systems will use an entirely separate band for backhaul that doesn’t share space with the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency bands, eliminating those worries. In most cases, mesh nodes also have Ethernet ports, which can generally be used as the backhaul. So, for example, you may have two nodes connected via Ethernet between two floors of your home, with other nodes connected to them wirelessly.
Mesh Wi-Fi networks intelligently find the fastest and most reliable route from point A to point B. In most cases, this means finding the best route to the node that has internet access. However, when two devices on your local network need to speak to each other directly (for example, your Plex server and your smart TV), the data will be routed directly between them, giving you the best throughput possible.
The advantages of mesh Wi-Fi
If you choose to upgrade from a standard router setup to mesh Wi-Fi, there are a few significant advantages.
Expanded Wi-Fi footprint: This is the most obvious and important advantage of mesh Wi-Fi. As long as the node you’re connected to has a good signal, you’ll enjoy the full benefits of your broadband connection anywhere in your home.
Simple roaming: As you move throughout the space covered by the mesh network, your devices will smoothly hand off between them, completely invisible to you. Other Wi-Fi expansion solutions often involve separate Wi-Fi network names, requiring manual switching.
Excellent performance: While this depends on the merits of the specific mesh network you’ve bought, mesh Wi-Fi generally provides consistent performance and latency throughout the network, as long as each node is in the sweet spot relative to other nodes.
Easy expansion: If your mesh network needs to be expanded to cover more space, it’s as easy as buying more nodes, which usually slot seamlessly into an existing mesh network.
The disadvantages of mesh Wi-Fi
While mesh networks might seem like a no-brainer on paper, there are a few pitfalls to keep in mind.
Cost: Each node is a sophisticated device and essentially a Wi-Fi router itself, which logically makes a mesh system more expensive than less sophisticated methods of expanding a Wi-Fi footprint.
Setup can be tricky: Modern mesh systems aren’t hard to set up in terms of software and settings, but it can be tricky to get all of the nodes in the optimal spot, decide which should use wireless or wired backhaul, and figure out how many nodes you actually need. There’s often at least some experimentation involved until you get it just right for your space.
Compatibility: Some older Wi-Fi devices might not transition smoothly from one node to the next.
Not for power users: While it’s not true for every mesh system, those meant for home or small business use generally try to be as user-friendly as possible and don’t let you tweak as many aspects of your network as a traditional router. Similarly, you’re unlikely to find compatible custom third-party firmware for home mesh systems.
Mesh Wi-Fi alternatives
On balance, mesh systems are the best way to spread a Wi-Fi network over a larger space or through signal blockages, but they aren’t the only way to do it. There are cheaper alternatives that might be a better choice in some cases.
Wi-Fi repeaters: These devices simply receive and repeat your Wi-Fi signal. The main downside is that your Wi-Fi speeds are cut in half, but they’re cheap and, if you only need to extend your Wi-Fi moderately, a repeater can be a good solution. Read our Wi-Fi extender roundup for the best options.
Powerline Ethernet: These devices send network signals through the power lines of your home. If your house’s wiring is up to it, this can offer great speeds and reliable service. Usually, each end-point also has a Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s a good solution for extending your internet connection to a far-off bedroom or a guest house. Read our powerline adapter roundup for the best examples.
MoCA adapters: If you already have coaxial cabling for cable television in your home, you can use MoCA adapters to convert them to network cabling instead.
There are more exotic solutions, such as long-range Wi-Fi antennas, but these three alternatives are the most practical when a mesh system might be out of your budget range. Just bear in mind that you can expand your mesh network over time by adding more units.
The best mesh routers mini-roundup
We’ve done a full mesh system roundup and buyer’s guide if you’re in the market for an upgrade, but there are a few noteworthy mesh Wi-Fi kits you should know about if you’re in a rush.
D-Link M15 Eagle Pro AI AX1500: A top pick for budget Wi-Fi 6 mesh
Price when reviewed: £122 (two nodes) | Check price at Amazon
The D-Link M15 has been on a bit of a rollercoaster when it comes to its pricing, dropping as low as £97 for a pair and £119 for a trio, at which point it’s a hard offer to refuse. For everyday household online activities, it’s a solid choice. The duo covers a spacious 370m2, while bringing in a third node pushes that to an impressive 500m2.
Read our full D-Link M15 Eagle Pro AI review
D-Link M15-2 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (2-Pack) with AI Wi-Fi/Traffic Optimiser, AI Parental Control, Gigabit Ports,1024 QAM, OFDMA, WPA3, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant
Netgear Orbi RBK752: The jack-of-all-trades mesh system
Price when reviewed: £359 (2 pack) | Check price at Amazon Netgear’s Orbi RBK752 isn’t just another mesh Wi-Fi system; it’s a top-tier tri-band offering that promises – and delivers – expansive coverage and consistent wireless prowess. Our hands-on experience with it was flawless. This system shines brightest right next to the router, nut even as you wander it refuses to let that signal strength waver much.
Read our full Netgear Orbi RBK752 review
NETGEAR Orbi Mesh WiFi System (RBK752) | WiFi 6 Mesh Router with 1 Satellite Extender |WiFi Mesh Whole Home Triband Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 40 Devices | 11AX Mesh AX4200 WiFi (Upto 4.2 Gbps)
Google Nest Wi-Fi: Mesh Wi-Fi made simple
Price when reviewed: £209 (twin pack) | Check price at ToolstationSetting up the Nest Wi-Fi is a breeze. Grab your phone, follow the steps, and before you know it you’re up and running. Need guest access or want to set some online boundaries for the kids? It’s all there, straightforward and intuitive. In our tests, the pair effortlessly blanketed a mid-sized home with reliable Wi-Fi. If you have any of Google’s first-gen Wi-Fi units lying around, Nest plays nicely with them, too.
They’re also smart speakers, granting you an open line to Google Assistant. So, whether you’re in the mood for some tunes or need to tweak your smart home settings, just say the word. And don’t underestimate their audio chops; they outperform the Google Home Mini in clarity and warmth.
Read our full Google Nest Wi-Fi review