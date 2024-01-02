Wi-Fi signals are strongest and fastest near the Wi-Fi router and get progressively worse the further you move away, or if walls or radio-blocking objects get between you and the device.

A single router is probably fine for a small home or flat, but if you live somewhere where there are dead spots in the places you need internet access, you’ll need a way to extend the Wi-Fi signal.

What is mesh Wi-Fi and how is it different?

Mesh Wi-Fi is essentially a distributed Wi-Fi router. The mesh system consists of multiple small Wi-Fi routers, or nodes, that appear as one large router to your Wi-Fi devices. The mesh nodes communicate with each other using a dedicated communications channel known as the “backhaul”.

Cheaper mesh systems use 5GHz Wi-Fi as shared backhaul, which does have performance implications, but usually not to the extent where it matters for the average household.

More expensive mesh systems will use an entirely separate band for backhaul that doesn’t share space with the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency bands, eliminating those worries. In most cases, mesh nodes also have Ethernet ports, which can generally be used as the backhaul. So, for example, you may have two nodes connected via Ethernet between two floors of your home, with other nodes connected to them wirelessly.

Mesh Wi-Fi networks intelligently find the fastest and most reliable route from point A to point B. In most cases, this means finding the best route to the node that has internet access. However, when two devices on your local network need to speak to each other directly (for example, your Plex server and your smart TV), the data will be routed directly between them, giving you the best throughput possible.

READ NEXT: Best Wi-Fi extender