What is Wi-Fi 7? How it works, what it does and if it’s too early to upgrade

Wi-Fi 7 is the latest generation of wireless technology, superseding the previous version, Wi-Fi 6E. It’s a huge improvement on any Wi-Fi technology that’s come before, and even has a few new tricks up its sleeve. But more on those later.

The Wi-Fi 7 standard has been out for quite a while, but was only finally certified in January 2024 by the Wi-Fi Alliance. This also means that Wi-Fi 7 equipment has already started to go on sale, so you might be curious about this new tech and whether you should buy it.

What’s in a name?

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on networking nomenclature (and who could blame you?) then you might have missed the moment back in 2018 when the Wi-Fi alliance decided to simplify the way that Wi-Fi standards were named.

Initially Wi-Fi was named using an IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) code such as 802.11n or 802.11ac. However, since Wi-Fi is now something everyone uses and not just number-loving nerdy types, a rebrand was needed – so we now have the more simplistic-sounding “Wi-Fi 7” as the latest generation of the technology.

You’d think that Wi-Fi 6 would be the immediate predecessor, but actually there’s a half-step generation known as Wi-Fi 6E, which was quite a bit better, but not fundamentally new. (In case you’re curious, Wi-Fi 7 is IEEE 802.11be.)

READ NEXT: Best Wi-Fi extenders