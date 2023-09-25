Best air fryer for two people 2023: Our top high-capacity and dual-basket models

Format – Another important thing to look at is the format of the air fryer you’re considering, as noted briefly above. Generally, an air fryer will either be a single-basket, dual-basket or oven-style model. Single-basket air fryers are best for cooking large portions of sides such as chips or veg, but can also be used for multiple items – a full English breakfast, for example – if the crisping plate has a large enough surface area. Dual-basket models are more versatile, splitting the cooker into two areas by default, which means you can cook a protein in one basket while cooking sides in another. Finally, oven-style models operate as their name suggests, allowing you to cook whole chickens or roasts, for example, as well as cook multiple items on different shelves/trays.

The formats above cover your standard air fryers, but another type of model worth considering are multi-cookers. These often include an air frying mode, along with settings for pressure cooking, sautéing, steaming and more. Multi-cookers and rapid cookers massively expand your cooking capabilities, with an option such as the Ninja Speedi, for example, making one-pot 15-minute meals a possibility.

Which functions are important?

As well as different formats, air fryers can have different features and levels of functionality. Some functions to look out for are handy presents for cooking common items, quick-cook settings, which use high heats to blitz through cooking times, and sync settings in dual-drawer models to ensure all items finish cooking at the same time.

How about accessories?

A final element to consider when purchasing an air fryer for two people is the accessories that come with the appliance. Items such as extra crisping trays, oven shelves and rotisserie attachments can help you cook multiple items more effectively and make a meal for two in your air fryer more easily.

How much should I spend on an air fryer for two people?

As you may have gleaned from reading this buying guide, there are a diverse range of air fryers available that could potentially suit a two-person kitchen setup, with an equally diverse range of prices to match. That said, we can offer a general idea on pricing. Single-basket models typically cost between £50 and £150, and dual-drawer options range from £100 to £220. Prices for oven-style models can vary, costing anywhere between £80 and £200 depending on size and power. If you’re interested in a high-quality multi-cooker with decent air-frying capabilities, then you’ll likely have to spend north of £200.

How we test air fryers

We rigorously test all the air fryers that featured on our list and roundups, putting them through their paces with a set series of challenges. As well as seeing how quickly and thoroughly the air fryers cook standard fare such as chips, oven food, vegetables and portions of protein such as fish or chicken, we also test any other listed features – presets, additional functions such as baking, roasting, and so on – making sure they work as advertised. As part of these cooking tests, we also fill each air fryer to its stated capacity, noting how well it performs with a full basket.