Best Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals – LIVE
Get minute-by-minute coverage of the best Black Friday air fryer deals on our favourite tried-and-tested models
While Black Friday is just over a week away, some of the Best Black Friday air fryer deals are already live, with many brands running full Black November sales throughout the month. If you want to see all the best offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, vacuums, fitness equipment, mattresses, headphones and more, check out our full Best Black Friday deals round-up. However, if you’re solely focused on getting a great deal on a new air fryer, stick around right here.
Relatively new and increasingly popular across the UK, air fryers provide a healthier, more energy efficient and fuss-free alternative to traditional oven cooking, deep frying and other cooking methods. There are more air fryers than ever available this Black Friday, as well as a wide range of discounts and bargains. We’ve tried and tested a diverse array of air fryers in our reviews writing, and we’ve been covering deals events like Black Friday for several years now, so it’s safe to say we know how to spot a great deal on a top quality model. Sorting the wheat from the chaff, we’ll be covering the best Black Friday air fryers deals live, minute by minute, just below.
The best Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals – LIVE
04:25 | 16 Nov
That’s all folks! We’ll be back tomorrow with more air fryer deals
We hope you enjoyed following our up-to-date Black Friday air fryer deals coverage on this wet and wintry Thursday. We’ll be keeping a close eye on all the best air fryer deals coming up to Black Friday, so be sure to keep an eye on our site. In the meantime, you can check out our other Black Friday deals round-ups:
03:19 | 16 Nov
Deals round-up
There have been some stellar air fryer savings today, here’s a quick reminder of the top five deals we’ve featured on the page today:
- Ninja AF100UK (Was £121, now £79)
- Ninja Speedi (Was £205, now £138)
- Tower T17023 2.2L (Was £40, now £27)
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £190, now £166)
- Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer (Was 150, now £119)
02:23 | 16 Nov
Our Air Fryer of the Year is over £30 off
Like the Ninja Speedi singled out below, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer also picked up a trophy at our Expert Reviews Product of the Year awards. Where the Speedi won Best Multi Cooker and Best Home Product, the Vortex Plus Dual Drawer was our favourite air fryer, winning us over with its clear cooking windows and internal lights, six cooking modes, handy sync settings and overall great cooking performance.
Selling at an average price of £174 on Amazon, with a current RRP of £150, this Black Friday deals blow both those totals out of the water: get the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer now and pay only £118.
01:42 | 16 Nov
We’re back from lunch – with a DUAL air fryer deal
Dual air fryers are particularly nifty, offering you two cooking baskets to work with. One of our favourite dual air fryers is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, a well-built appliance which offers up a 7.6L total capacity, a nice range of cooking modes and basket-syncing settings, as well as its standout Max Crisp function, which allows it to reach temperatures of 240˚C to cook thinner, frozen foods to a fine crisp in a flash. Ordinarily £190 on average on Amazon, this Black Friday – you guessed it – it’s reduced. Pick yours up for just £166 today.
12:08 | 16 Nov
Check out our other live deals round-ups
We review just about every kind of product you could think of here at Expert Reviews, and we offer deals round-ups on several great product categories. This Black Friday, we’ve herded together the best savings on a number of different items, subscriptions and more. Check out our other live blogs below:
11:30 | 16 Nov
This is the CHEAPEST air fryer deal we’ve seen so far
Previously retailing for £50 Argos, the Tower T17023 2.2L is now just £27 ahead of Black Friday. Compact, easy-to-use and offering great performance relative to its price, this air fryer is perfect for single households or anyone looking for an auxiliary countertop cooker. You’ll be hard pressed to find a cheaper air fryer offer this Black Friday, so be sure to snap this one up before it’s gone.
10:25 | 16 Nov
Nab an AWARD-WINNING home appliance for just £138
The Expert Reviews Product of the Year recently took place, with a range of Tech and Home products picking up gongs. The winner of Multi Cooker of the Year and overall Home Product of the Year award was the Ninja Speedi. The Ninja Speedi offers users ten cooking functions including steaming, sautéeing air frying and more. The Speedi’s standout feature however, is its Speedi Meals setting, which allows it to combine cooking modes to whip up full meals in a single basket in as little as fifteen minutes. Averaging a price of £205 on Amazon, the Speedi is now just £138 in a stunning Black Friday deal.
09:13 | 16 Nov
Get a NIFTY saving on a mid-range favourite
Ninja is one the most reliable names when it comes to air fryers, producing an excellent range of models for all occasions. The Ninja AF100UK is our favourite mid-range air fryer, boasting a spacious 3.8L capacity, settings for roasting, reheating and dehydrating, as well as consistent and effective air frying performance. Previously going for an average of £121 on Amazon, you can now pick up this mid-range air fryer for a more budget-friendly total: the Ninja AF100UK is just £79 for Black Friday.
08:15 | 16 Nov
Welcome to Expert Reviews live air fryer deals coverage
Good morning to all the early risers, commuters and bed browsers! Expert Reviews live air fryer deals coverage has just begun. Within the hour, we’ll begin filling this page with bargains, offers and deals on top-quality air fryers. While you wait for the offers to start trickling in, feel free to have a look at our selection of the best overall offers on our best Black Friday deals page.