While Black Friday is just over a week away, some of the Best Black Friday air fryer deals are already live, with many brands running full Black November sales throughout the month.

Relatively new and increasingly popular across the UK, air fryers provide a healthier, more energy efficient and fuss-free alternative to traditional oven cooking, deep frying and other cooking methods. There are more air fryers than ever available this Black Friday, as well as a wide range of discounts and bargains. We’ve tried and tested a diverse array of air fryers in our reviews writing, and we’ve been covering deals events like Black Friday for several years now, so it’s safe to say we know how to spot a great deal on a top quality model. Sorting the wheat from the chaff, we’ll be covering the best Black Friday air fryers deals live, minute by minute, just below.

The best Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals – LIVE