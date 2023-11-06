Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023: Get BIG ealy savings on brands like Ninja, Tefal and more
The November sales period has started strong, with plenty of great Black Friday air fryer deals already live – here’s our favourites so far
Though it’s only early November, some of the best Black Friday air fryer deals of 2023 are already live. While Black Friday itself is officially on 24 November, retailers like AO, Amazon and John Lewis have decided to roll out deals on top models from Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more for the entire month.
The only downside of the proliferation of Black Friday air fryer deals is that it can be hard to sort the genuine bargains from the false economies, and the best air fryers from the sub-par options. Thanks to our longstanding deals coverage, in-depth reviews and rigorous testing, we’re in the perfect position to guide you towards the really standout offers. Whether you’re looking for a cheap, simple model, a robust dual-drawer air fryer or a versatile multi cooker, we’ve got you covered.
If you don’t see the perfect air fryer or discounts for you here yet, don’t worry, as we’ll be regularly updating this page with fresh new bargains throughout the month. Simply pop back in at any point over the next few weeks and there’ll surely be a brand new deal to catch your eye. If you’d like to do some further research before picking out a model, you may also want to check out our various round-ups: best air fryer, best Ninja air fryer, best dual air fryer, best air fryer for two people and best budget air fryer. These pages include handy buying guides, as well as concise mini-reviews of our favourite air fryers.
Looking for deals on a range of products? Then head on over to our full best Black Friday deals page, which features offers on air fryers, vacuums, smartphones, tablets, speakers, headphones, video doorbells and more.
The best Black Friday air fryers deals of 2023:
1. Ninja AF100UK (Was £150, now £79)
A long-time favourite here at Expert Reviews, the Ninja AF100UK is a rock-solid mid-range air fryer. With a spacious 3.8L capacity, the AF100UK can fit up to 900g of chips or a modestly-sized chicken. Packing in power to match, the AF100UK produces consistently crispy results on various items after a short pre-heat. As well as solid air frying chops, the AF100UK also has a nice range of settings on board, adding modes for roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. A significant early Black Friday discount takes this mid-range mainstay into budget buy territory, so be sure to snap it before it expires.
2. Tefal EasyFry 3in1 (Was £189, now £103)
This very spacious yet compact 6.2L offering from Tefal is down to £103 for a limited time – saving you a respectable £86. With functions for air frying, grilling and steaming, you can cook everything from crispy chips, to BBQ-worthy sausages and tender broccoli, all from the same appliance. Be quick though, as this deal will likely sell out fast.
3. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £219, now £169)
One of our favourite dual basket air fryers is now cheaper at AO for Black Friday. Everyone can save a tasty £50 on this spacious 7.6L model for a limited time, or if you happen to be an AO member, the price falls to just £129, saving you a whopping £100. As well as its capacity, we love the Foodi Dual Zone’s Max Crisp feature, which allows you to cook up to a temperature of 240ºC.
4. Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker (Was £250, now £138)
If you’re looking for something that goes beyond air frying, this OUTSTANDING deal on the Ninja Speedi is THE deal to consider this Black Friday. Not only does the Speedi come with a host of typical multi cooker functions such as slow cooking and air frying, it also has its standout Speedi Meals function. This nifty setting allows you steam on the bottom of the pan, while air frying on top, allowing you to cook full meals in as little as 15 minutes.