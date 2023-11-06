Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2023: Get BIG ealy savings on brands like Ninja, Tefal and more

Though it’s only early November, some of the best Black Friday air fryer deals of 2023 are already live. While Black Friday itself is officially on 24 November, retailers like AO, Amazon and John Lewis have decided to roll out deals on top models from Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more for the entire month.

The only downside of the proliferation of Black Friday air fryer deals is that it can be hard to sort the genuine bargains from the false economies, and the best air fryers from the sub-par options. Thanks to our longstanding deals coverage, in-depth reviews and rigorous testing, we’re in the perfect position to guide you towards the really standout offers. Whether you’re looking for a cheap, simple model, a robust dual-drawer air fryer or a versatile multi cooker, we’ve got you covered.

If you don’t see the perfect air fryer or discounts for you here yet, don’t worry, as we’ll be regularly updating this page with fresh new bargains throughout the month. Simply pop back in at any point over the next few weeks and there’ll surely be a brand new deal to catch your eye. If you’d like to do some further research before picking out a model, you may also want to check out our various round-ups: best air fryer, best Ninja air fryer, best dual air fryer, best air fryer for two people and best budget air fryer. These pages include handy buying guides, as well as concise mini-reviews of our favourite air fryers.

