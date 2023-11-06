Best budget air fryer 2023: Black Friday deals on our favourite cheap countertop cookers

What should I consider when buying a budget air fryer?

The features and qualities you’d look for in a budget air fryer will largely be the same as you would seek out in more expensive models. With that in mind, some of the things you should consider when looking for a budget air fryer include:

Format – If you’re looking for the most straightforward, budget-friendly option, then you’ll likely opt for a single-drawer air fryer as these models tend to be fairly cheap. They’re also usually relatively compact and easy to use. Other formats include larger dual-drawer air fryers, oven-style models, and multi-cookers with air frying functions. While consistently more expensive than single-drawer models, these dual-drawer and oven-style air fryers generally have greater capacity, more power, and more functionality. Budget versions of more expensive models and sales periods are good ways to get yourself a more well-rounded air fryer without having to shell out a lot of extra cash.

Capacity – An air fryer’s capacity is usually listed in litres and is the volume of its basket or interior. If you’re only cooking for one, or simply intend to use the air fryer for small side dishes, then a compact option around the two to three-litre mark will probably suffice. For couples, or for larger portions, an air fryer with a drawer size between about four and five litres would be a good fit. Finally, for larger households, or people looking to make whole meals in the air fryer, a dual drawer or oven-style model expands your cooking options considerably. These types of air fryers are often sized between seven and fifteen litres, and can fit sizable portions and even larger items, like whole chickens, hams or nut roasts.

Functionality – Budget air fryers won’t have as many readily available functions as more expensive ones. Still, if you can find a well-priced model with a few extra features or capabilities, it’s probably worth your while snapping it up. Extra features we like to see in an air fryer include the ability to operate over 200ºC; separate settings for roasting, dehydrating, reheating, baking and so on; clear viewing windows; interior lighting; sync and match settings for dual drawer models; rotisserie functionality for oven models; digital interfaces and app integration.

