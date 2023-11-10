Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals: Today’s BEST bargains and offers – LIVE
Black Friday this year has seen top deals landing throughout the entire month, with some really great air fryer savings already available. For all the best air fryer deals, to the minute, read on below. If you want to browse a broad range of bargains, you can head on over to our full best Black Friday deals page.
While the proliferation of air fryer savings is good news for consumers, it can also mean that it is hard to single out true deals on quality models. That’s where our expert advice comes in. We spend all year testing, evaluating and reviewing air fryers, as well as tracking and monitoring their prices. So you can rest assured, we won’t highlight a deal unless it offers a real saving relative to the appliance’s usual price and we won’t ever endorse a sub-par product, no matter how great the saving.
To see live coverage of our favourite air fryer deals of Black Friday so far, simply scroll below. If you currently see a deal that catches your eye, don’t worry, as we’ll be updating this page regularly throughout the sales season. Be sure to check regularly and the right offer for you is bound to crop up. Happy Black Friday deals hunting, let’s get to it.
11:33 | 10 Nov
The BRILLIANT Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer is nicely reduced
While the Speedi, highlighted below, is our favourite multi cooker with air frying abilities, the Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer is our favourite appliance focused primarily on air frying. Boasting twin baskets with clear viewing windows and internal lights, settings for roasting, grilling reheating and more, as well as handy sync settings that let your drawers combine modes and finish simultaneously, the Vortex Plus does everything you’d want an air fryer to do. Ahead of Black Friday, you can now snag Dual Drawer Plus for just £120, down an excellent £30 from its RRP of £150 and even more from its average price on Amazon of £175
10:44 | 10 Nov
Our Home Product of the Year is at its LOWEST price yet
During the recently-held Expert Reviews Product of the Year Awards ceremony, the Ninja Speedi took home two trophies: Best Multi Cooker and our overall Home Product of the Year gong. Why do we like the Speedi so much? Well, it has a handsome powder-blue design, ten cooking functions (including air frying) and its Speedi Meals setting allows users to combine said functions to whip up whole meals in as little as fifteen minutes, using just one appliance. A brilliant Black Friday deal sees this multi-cooking marvel fall to its lowest price ever on Amazon, down from an average price on the site of £205 to just £138.
09:29 | 10 Nov
This is CHEAPEST air fryer deal we’ve come across so far
Looking for a truly low price on an air fryer? Then this deal on the Tower T17023 2.2L is the perfect bargain for you. Previously priced at £50, you can pick up this already budget-friendly model for a ridiculously low £27 ahead of Black Friday. We like the Tower T17023 for its compact size, straightforward controls and solid performance relative to its price. This product is moving fast, so be sure to bag this hot deal before it’s gone.
08:30 | 10 Nov
Welcome to Expert Reviews’s Black Friday air fryer deals coverage
And we’re off! Expert Reviews live air fryer deals coverage starts now. We’ll be here throughout the day highlighting the most eye-catching deals and the best reductions on top models, so be sure to stick around. Expect the air fryers deals to start rolling in within the next hour or so, until then, you can check out our Black Friday deals hub, which features top offers on brands like Apple, Dyson, New Balance and more.