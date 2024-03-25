Get this fabulous four-star-rated Ninja Air Fryer for less in the Amazon spring sale
We loved it when we reviewed it and now the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK could be yours for a vastly reduced price
The Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK won four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our review, thanks to its impressive frying, multifunctionality and dishwasher-safe cooking surfaces. If that has you whipping out your chef’s hat, you’ll be glad to know that currently the air fryer is also reduced in price for a limited time.
In the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale you can get it for just £98, a significant drop from its average £124 on the site. So if you’re ready for some air frying, make sure you seize the bargain while it lasts and get your discounted appliance before 26 March.
Did the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK get a good review?
- The Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK earned four stars out of five from our reviewer.
- We also gave the air fryer a Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK?
- The air fryer is crammed full of functions. It can air fry but also roast, reheat and dehydrate.
- We made the perfect crispy chips with only a tablespoon and a half of oil.
- Both the crisper plate and the air frying basket are coated in ceramic and are dishwasher safe for super easy cleaning.
- It has a sleek digital timer and the button labelling and layout make it straightforward to use.
Are there any disadvantages to this Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK deal?
- The three-minute preheat time means that the air fryer takes a little longer to cook food than other models.
- At 3.8 litres, the basket has limited capacity if you’re looking to use the air fryer for family meals.
How has the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK’s price changed over time?
- The air fryer cost £120 when we first reviewed it.
- This is just slightly lower than its average price on Amazon of £124. In the current Spring Deal Days sale you can have it for a remarkably cheap £98.
Where can I find more air fryer deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Finding the best deals takes a lot of time and dedication. Luckily, at Expert Reviews we put in the work so that our readers have consistent access to the very best discounts and offers. If you want to know how we test and find the deals on our site, read this dedicated article.