Get this fabulous four-star-rated Ninja Air Fryer for less in the Amazon spring sale

The Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK won four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our review, thanks to its impressive frying, multifunctionality and dishwasher-safe cooking surfaces. If that has you whipping out your chef’s hat, you’ll be glad to know that currently the air fryer is also reduced in price for a limited time.

In the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale you can get it for just £98, a significant drop from its average £124 on the site. So if you’re ready for some air frying, make sure you seize the bargain while it lasts and get your discounted appliance before 26 March.

Did the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK get a good review?