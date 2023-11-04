Nab an AWESOME air fryer for less this Black Friday
The award-winning Ninja Speedi is now over £100 cheaper for Black Friday. Phew!
Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to breathe new life into your kitchen setup – and you can’t do much better than this delicious deal. The five-star and incredibly versatile Ninja Speedi multicooker is now just £138, down from its original price of £250.
Ninja’s innovative design combines an air fryer, slow cooker and steamer, among other functions, to deliver a single solution to diverse cooking needs. What makes the Speedi stand out even more is the company’s Speedi Meals feature, which streamlines the cooking process to produce complete meals in a fraction of the time traditionally required. It’s ideal for those midweek evenings when you’re just too tired to spend hours at the stove.
And aesthetics haven’t been overlooked, either: the Ninja Speedi boasts a sleek design that would complement any modern kitchen setting. It’s an embodiment of the relatively new idea that it’s possible to make kitchen appliances both attractive and practical.
Consequently, Expert Reviews awarded the multicooker a five stars out of five and a coveted Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow. This acclaim is not just for its comprehensive feature set but also for its distinctiveness in a market that’s saturated with similar-looking and often indistinguishable offerings.
In short, Black Friday is a golden opportunity to invest in a Ninja Speedi multicooker that’s as quick and efficient as it is capable and elegant. With its Expert Reviews’ seal of approval, it promises to be a worthwhile addition to any culinary toolbox, but just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because this offer won’t last forever!